NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Loses Contact During 72nd Flight

NASA’s small helicopter Ingenuity has experienced a loss of communication during its 72nd flight on Mars, the space agency announced today. Engineers are currently working to re-establish contact with the autonomous craft, which had been conducting a test flight when communication abruptly ceased.

Ingenuity, resembling a large drone, arrived on Mars in 2021 with the rover Perseverance. It made history as the first motorized vehicle to fly autonomously on another planet. The helicopter’s flight data is transmitted back to Earth via the rover.

During its most recent flight, Ingenuity successfully reached an altitude of 12 meters after a short vertical ascent to test its systems. However, communication between the helicopter and the rover ended prematurely during the planned descent.

NASA’s Ingenuity team is now analyzing available data and exploring options to restore communication. One possibility is for the Perseverance rover to move closer to Ingenuity for a visual inspection.

This is not the first time NASA has lost contact with the helicopter. In a previous incident, Ingenuity was out of communication for a duration of two months. Despite these challenges, the mini rotorcraft has surpassed its original objective of five flights over 30 days. It has covered a distance of more than 17 kilometers and reached altitudes of up to 24 meters.

The enduring success of Ingenuity is remarkable considering the harsh Martian environment it operates in. It must endure frigid temperatures during the planet’s nights but is kept warm by solar panels that recharge its batteries during daylight hours.

Working alongside the Perseverance rover, Ingenuity serves as an aerial scout, aiding its ground companion in the search for possible signs of ancient microbial life on Mars. Although the current communication issue presents a temporary setback, the Ingenuity team remains determined to overcome the challenge and continue pushing the boundaries of exploration on the Red Planet.

Definitions:

– Mars: The fourth planet from the Sun in our solar system. It is often referred to as the “Red Planet” due to its reddish appearance.

– Autonomous: Capable of operating independently without human control or intervention.

– Rotorcraft: A type of aircraft that uses one or more rotors (blades) for lift and propulsion, such as a helicopter.

– Perseverance: The name of the rover that arrived on Mars alongside Ingenuity. It is a car-sized robotic rover designed to explore the Martian surface.

– Microbial Life: Life forms that are too small to be seen without the use of a microscope, such as bacteria or fungi.

