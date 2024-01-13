NASA’s OSIRIS-APEx Spacecraft to Explore Asteroid Apophis

Summary: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now renamed OSIRIS-APEx, is set to embark on a new mission to study the asteroid Apophis. Apophis will make one of its closest passes to Earth in five years, presenting a unique opportunity for scientists to gather valuable data. The spacecraft will not land on the asteroid but will orbit it and analyze its surface using instruments like imagers and spectrometers. This mission follows a series of successful sample return missions, including the Rosetta probe and the Hayabusa spacecraft. Apophis, previously believed to be a potential “planet killer,” is now classified as a near-Earth asteroid, and the mission aims to shed light on the asteroid’s composition and rotation changes induced by its proximity to Earth’s gravity.

New Asteroid, New Mission

In an exciting development, NASA’s OSIRIS-APEx spacecraft is diverting its attention from its previous mission to asteroid Bennu to study the asteroid Apophis. Apophis, named after the Egyptian god of Chaos, will pass within a remarkably close distance of 32,000 kilometers from Earth’s surface in 2029. The spacecraft, which successfully orbited and collected samples from Bennu, has been renamed from OSIRIS-REx to OSIRIS-APEx.

An Opportunity for Valuable Data

While Apophis poses no danger of a collision with Earth, studying the asteroid provides scientists with valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the evolution of the universe. The close distance of Apophis’ pass will allow scientists to gather important data from the 370-meter-wide asteroid. It will also be visible to the naked eye from Earth’s northern hemisphere.

Continuing the Mission

During its encounter with Apophis, OSIRIS-APEx will not land on the asteroid’s surface like it did with Bennu. Instead, it will orbit the asteroid, coming within five meters of the surface to analyze the material below. The spacecraft will utilize its instrument suite to map the surface, analyze its chemical makeup, and observe any changes induced by its proximity to Earth’s gravity. The mission will continue near Apophis for 18 months after its pass, allowing for further analysis of the asteroid’s rotation and surface changes.

The Transformation of Apophis

Apophis was initially classified as a potential “planet killer” due to its potential collision course with Earth. However, further studies revealed that Apophis is a near-Earth asteroid composed of silicate and nickel-iron materials. The mission aims to delve deeper into the properties of this unique asteroid to gain a better understanding of its composition and history.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of NASA’s OSIRIS-APEx mission?

A: The mission aims to study the asteroid Apophis and gather valuable data about its composition and rotation changes induced by its proximity to Earth.

Q: Will OSIRIS-APEx land on Apophis like it did with Bennu?

A: No, the spacecraft will not land on Apophis. It will orbit the asteroid and come within five meters of the surface to analyze the material below.

Q: How long will the mission last?

A: The mission will continue near Apophis for 18 months after its close pass in 2029.