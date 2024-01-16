New System Proposed for Life Search on Mars

Summary

A team of scientists from the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution (FfAME) has proposed a new system for the search for life on Mars. The Agnostic Life Finding (ALF) system aims to simplify astrobiological studies on Mars and address various concerns raised by NASA’s 2019 Conference on Extant Life on Mars. The system will involve large-scale water mining operations to screen for lifeforms and extract genetic polymers. The team believes that the massive sample of water ice obtained through mining will enable a comprehensive survey of the Martian surface for potential signs of life.

A New Approach to Search for Life on Mars

According to the team led by Steven Benner, the ALF system is designed to facilitate the search for life on Mars before crewed missions arrive. It aims to overcome the limitations and fallacies associated with previous efforts to identify extant evidence of Martian life. The system will incorporate large-scale water mining operations that can screen for lifeforms and extract genetic polymers.

By mining water ice near the surface of Mars, scientists will be able to obtain a substantial sample that contains dust deposited over time by Martian dust storms. This sample will provide valuable information about the accessible surface of the planet and enable a sensitive survey for potential signs of life.

Addressing Concerns and Exploiting Opportunities

The ALF system aims to address concerns raised at NASA’s 2019 Conference on Extant Life on Mars. Among these concerns are the need for appropriate spacecraft cleanliness, the risks of nucleic acid sequence comparison, and the potential contamination spread by future human exploration.

By establishing a system for large-scale water mining operations, the ALF system will contribute to in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) and the production of propellant for return trips to Earth. Additionally, the mined water ice will serve as a significant astrobiological sample, allowing for the extraction and analysis of genetic polymers. The ALF system offers tools to conduct partial in-situ analysis of these genetic polymers.

Conclusion

The proposed ALF system presents a new approach to the search for life on Mars. By incorporating large-scale water mining operations and genetic polymer extraction, scientists hope to overcome previous limitations and gather valuable data about the Martian surface. This system will provide crucial insights for future crewed missions to Mars and enhance our understanding of the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

