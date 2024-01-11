Four Volunteers Selected for Simulated Mars Mission

In an exciting development for space exploration, NASA has chosen a crew of four volunteers to participate in a simulated journey to Mars. Abhishek Bhagat, Kamak Ebadi, Susan Hilbig, and Ariana Lutsic will enter the ground-based HERA (Human Exploration Research Analog) facility at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. They will live and work there for 45 days, experiencing similar conditions to what astronauts would face during a real mission to the Red Planet.

The HERA facility enables scientists to study how crew members adapt to the isolation, confinement, and work conditions that astronauts will encounter in future space missions. During the simulation, the crew members will perform scientific, operational, and maintenance tasks while dealing with communication delays of up to five minutes, emulating the experience of approaching Mars.

The crew will take part in 18 human health studies throughout the simulated mission. These experiments will assess their psychological, physiological, and behavioral responses while millions of miles away from Earth. This mission will feature ten new studies, including collaborations with the United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the European Space Agency.

This is the first of four simulated missions to Mars that NASA researchers will conduct using the HERA facility in 2024. Each mission will involve a different crew of four research volunteers and is expected to provide valuable insights into the challenges of long-duration space travel.

FAQ

Q: Who are the volunteers?

A: The crew members for the simulated Mars mission are Abhishek Bhagat, Kamak Ebadi, Susan Hilbig, and Ariana Lutsic.

Q: What will the volunteers do during the simulation?

A: They will live and work in the HERA facility, performing scientific, operational, and maintenance tasks while facing communication delays and other challenges similar to those encountered during a real mission to Mars.

Q: What will the experiments focus on?

A: The experiments will assess the psychological, physiological, and behavioral responses of the crew members to the conditions of isolation, confinement, and work in a simulated mission to Mars.

Q: Are there any international collaborations involved in this mission?

A: Yes, the mission includes collaborations with the United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the European Space Agency for several of the experiments conducted during the simulation.

Q: How many missions are planned using the HERA facility?

A: In total, four simulated missions to Mars will be carried out using the HERA facility in 2024, each involving a different crew of four research volunteers.