NASA-ISRO Satellite Partnership to Unlock Vital Environmental Data

Summary: The upcoming launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite marks an unprecedented collaboration between the space agencies of the United States and India. Equipped with sensitive radar instruments, NISAR will capture valuable data that can monitor various natural phenomena, including vegetation, ice sheets, and deformations on Earth’s surface. The delayed launch due to the pandemic is now imminent, bringing scientists closer to understanding the dynamics of our planet’s cryosphere and its response to climate change.

The NISAR satellite, developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), holds immense potential in providing crucial measurements to better comprehend the processes affecting Earth’s ice motion and melting patterns. By observing the planet’s ice surfaces every 12 days, NISAR will contribute to the creation of timelapse videos showcasing the transformations of the cryosphere. This capability will aid in monitoring ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland, as well as high-altitude glaciers in mountain ranges worldwide.

The collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) initially stemmed from JPL’s interest in deploying an American payload using an Indian satellite and cost-effective launch services. Recognizing the opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership, ISRO engaged in negotiations to ensure equity in the collaboration.

