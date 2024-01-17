NASA Successfully Releases Stuck Bolts to Access OSIRIS-REx Sample

NASA has overcome the challenge of releasing stuck bolts that were hindering access to the sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The space agency recently designed new tools specifically for this task, allowing them to unlock the main sample container. Although the sample has not been removed yet, the team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center is thrilled with the success so far.

When the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) was designed, NASA aimed to collect at least 60 grams of material from the asteroid Bennu. However, even before opening the sample container, the agency has managed to collect over 70 grams of asteroid dust found on the exterior housing. This achievement already surpasses their original goal.

Originally, technicians faced difficulty opening the sample container due to two stuck bolts. To prevent any contamination or damage, it was crucial to find a suitable solution. NASA engineers studied the problem and developed two new multi-part tools made from surgical, non-magnetic stainless steel, approved for use inside the sealed glovebox.

Although the sample hasn’t been removed from the container yet, NASA is optimistic about the outcome. Once the lid is opened, high-resolution images will be taken of the interior before the sample is weighed and analyzed. The team expects the amount of regolith to far exceed initial predictions.

Furthermore, while the sample analysis unfolds, the spacecraft, now known as OSIRIS-APEX, will continue its mission. It is set to rendezvous with the near-Earth asteroid Apophis in the future, allowing for close-up observations in 2029. While OSIRIS-APEX won’t be able to obtain a sample from Apophis, it will contribute valuable data to the scientific community.

In the coming weeks, NASA is expected to provide an update on the progress of accessing and studying the OSIRIS-REx sample. This exciting milestone showcases the ingenuity and determination of the NASA team, bringing us closer to unlocking the secrets of our solar system.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much sample has been collected from the asteroid Bennu?

NASA has collected over 70 grams of asteroid dust from the exterior housing of the sample container, surpassing their original goal of collecting at least 60 grams.

2. Why were the bolts preventing access to the sample container?

Two bolts were stuck, hindering the opening of the container. NASA engineers designed new tools specifically for releasing these bolts without causing contamination or damage.

3. What will happen once the sample container is opened?

Specialists will take high-resolution images of the interior before removing and weighing the sample. The team expects the amount of regolith collected to far exceed initial predictions.

4. What is the next mission for the spacecraft?

The spacecraft, now known as OSIRIS-APEX, will rendezvous with the near-Earth asteroid Apophis in the future. While it won’t obtain a sample from Apophis, it will conduct close-up observations in 2029, providing valuable data to the scientific community.