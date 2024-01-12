NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Successfully Opens Sample Container

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which dropped off its sample of asteroid dust over three months ago, has finally managed to open the sample container. This achievement allows scientists to proceed with the necessary steps to access the rocks and dirt collected from asteroid Bennu. The sample will be divided and distributed to science teams around the world for further study and analysis.

The successful opening of the container is a significant milestone for the mission. Astronomer Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory described it as a monumental achievement that highlights the dedication and ingenuity of the team. It reaffirms the importance of OSIRIS-REx in advancing our understanding of the cosmos, and the team is eagerly looking forward to sharing the precious samples with the global scientific community.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a flyby of Earth in September, delivering the sample container after a mission that lasted over seven years. Upon landing in the Utah desert, the capsule was swiftly retrieved and transported to a clean facility, ensuring minimal contamination from Earth. While the outer capsule opened easily, the main container proved to be more challenging. It was sealed with 35 fasteners, two of which resisted the team’s efforts to open them.

To overcome this hurdle, the team had to develop new tools specifically designed for the task. After rigorous testing and rehearsals, these tools were successfully used in the sterile glovebox to open the main container. Although there is still additional disassembly required before the full sample can be accessed, the breakthrough with the fasteners is a significant step forward.

The curation team demonstrated impressive resilience in their work to remove the stubborn fasteners, according to petrologist Nicole Lunning, the OSIRIS-REx curator at NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center. The successful opening of the container brings joy and excitement to the team.

The unlocking of the sample container paves the way for scientists to examine, extract, and measure the largest haul of asteroid dirt ever collected and delivered to Earth by a human mission. Meanwhile, OSIRIS-REx, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX, is on its way to another asteroid, Apophis, with a planned rendezvous in 2029.

FAQ

What is OSIRIS-REx?

Why is the opening of the sample container significant?

What are the next steps for OSIRIS-REx?

