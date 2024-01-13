NASA Offers Additional Funding to Private Space Station Developers

NASA is providing increased financial support to private space station developers as the International Space Station (ISS) nears its retirement in 2030. With the aim of finding alternatives to the ISS, the agency has committed approximately $100 million to Blue Origin and Voyager Space for the development of Orbital Reef and Skylab, respectively.

In their official statement, NASA revealed that Blue Origin will receive an additional $42 million in funding, bringing their total to $217.5 million, while Starlab has been awarded $57.5 million.

Blue Origin is collaborating with Sierra Space, Boeing, Amazon, Redwire, and other companies for the construction of Orbital Reef. Positioned in the low-Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of approximately 400 km, the first modules of Orbital Reef are expected to be launched after 2025.

These private space stations will serve to ensure human presence in LEO and conduct experiments that will contribute to future missions to Mars and beyond. To address this need, NASA introduced the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program, which involves awarding contracts to private firms to develop space habitats.

Angela Hart, manager of the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, stated that the agency is dedicated to collaborating with industry in order to have one or more stations in orbit, promoting competition, cost reduction, and meeting the demand from NASA and other customers.

It is worth noting that changes were made to the program’s contracts as funding was redirected from Northrop Grumman. Initially, Northrop Grumman had received funding from NASA to construct a separate space station, but they withdrew from the agreement and will now contribute to the Voyager project alongside partners Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin.

