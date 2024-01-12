Astronomers Make Unexpected Discovery of Light Signal Beyond Our Galaxy

Astronomers have stumbled upon a remarkable light signal outside of our galaxy while examining thirteen years of data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The Fermi telescope is known for detecting gamma rays, which are bursts of high-energy light that originate from violent events such as supernovas and nuclear explosions. The recent finding presented by Alexander Kashlinsky, a cosmologist at the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, took the scientific community by surprise.

Instead of discovering the expected gamma-ray feature linked to the cosmic microwave background (CMB), the researchers found an even stronger signal in a different section of the sky. The gamma-ray signal aligns closely with another unexplained phenomenon associated with some of the most energetic cosmic particles ever detected. These findings have been published in a research paper appearing in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The team initially set out to investigate the CMB, which is the oldest known light in the universe and originates from the cooling of the hot, expanding universe following the Big Bang. The researchers hoped to observe a dipole pattern in gamma rays, similar to what has been observed in the CMB. However, instead of confirming or challenging the existing dipole pattern, they discovered a gamma-ray dipole in the southern sky, far from the CMB’s dipole.

Furthermore, the magnitude of this gamma-ray dipole is ten times greater than what would be expected based on our solar system’s motion. Interestingly, a similar dipole peak was observed by the Pierre Auger Observatory in Argentina for ultra high-energy cosmic rays. This suggests a potential link between the two phenomena and the presence of an unidentified source generating both gamma rays and ultra high-energy particles.

To further unravel this cosmic mystery, astronomers need to uncover the source behind these enigmatic signals or propose alternative explanations for both features. Whether this unexpected discovery leads to a breakthrough in understanding the early universe or points to entirely new phenomena remains to be seen.

