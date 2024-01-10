X-ray Astronomy Satellite XRISM Performing Well in Orbit, Except for Instrument Issue

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), a Japanese satellite launched in September 2022, is successfully operating in orbit, despite a minor problem with one of its instruments. XRISM, which is a replacement for the malfunctioned Hitomi spacecraft, has been developed by the Japanese space agency JAXA with contributions from NASA and ESA.

JAXA and NASA recently released the first set of data from XRISM, showcasing the performance of its main instruments: a spectrometer called Resolve and an imager called Xtend. Both instruments are meeting or surpassing most of the requirements. NASA collaborated with JAXA on the development of Resolve and was also responsible for building the spacecraft’s X-ray mirror assembly.

Formal commissioning of XRISM is scheduled to conclude at the end of this month, according to Richard Kelley, the U.S. principal investigator for XRISM at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Kelley expressed satisfaction with the overall functioning of the spacecraft but highlighted an issue with an aperture door for Resolve. Despite multiple attempts, the door, which features a beryllium window and a stainless steel mesh, has not opened as intended.

While the closed door affects the instrument’s throughput, particularly for X-rays at lower energies, it still allows XRISM to operate since beryllium is transparent to X-rays. JAXA is actively investigating the situation and trying to determine why the aperture door remains shut. Although no estimation has been provided regarding the chances of successfully opening the door, there is optimism among the team that it will eventually happen.

Kelley acknowledged the frustration faced by the team and scientists who want to fully utilize XRISM. However, he emphasized the importance of considering the bigger picture, as most of the planned scientific observations involve X-rays at higher energies, which are less affected by the closed door. The team will make adjustments by observing certain targets for a longer duration.

In conclusion, despite the minor setback with the aperture door of the Resolve instrument, the XRISM satellite is performing well in orbit, delivering valuable insights into the field of X-ray astronomy. The ongoing investigations by JAXA aim to resolve the issue and ensure that the satellite operates at its full potential.

Summary:

FAQ:

Q: What is the main purpose of the XRISM satellite?

A: The XRISM satellite is designed for X-ray imaging and spectroscopy missions, allowing scientists to study X-ray emissions from celestial objects.

Q: Why is the aperture door issue significant?

A: The aperture door issue affects the instrument’s throughput, particularly for X-rays at lower energies. However, it does not prevent the instrument from functioning entirely.

Q: What are Resolve and Xtend?

A: Resolve is a spectrometer, while Xtend is an imager. Both instruments are crucial for capturing X-ray data from space.

Q: What is the plan for resolving the aperture door issue?

A: JAXA is actively investigating the issue and hopes to find a solution that will allow the aperture door to open as intended.