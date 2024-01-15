Axiom Space Prepares for Third Private Astronaut Mission

Axiom Space, a Houston-based company, is gearing up for its third private astronaut mission to space. Dubbed Ax-3, this mission will involve a four-person crew made up entirely of Europeans. Their mission will last approximately two weeks, during which they will conduct research aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew for Ax-3 includes mission commander Michael “LA” López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who has been to space multiple times. Also on board is Walter Villadei, who previously flew with Virgin Galactic as a mission commander. This will be Turkey’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, and Marcus Wandt, a member of the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut reserve.

The crew will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After about 36 hours, they will dock with the ISS. They are scheduled to spend 14 days on the ISS before returning to Earth in their Crew Dragon capsule.

Axiom Space has plans to construct its own habitation module to attach to the ISS, with the long-term goal of creating its own private space station. Each mission to the ISS is a step towards this goal, with crews contributing to the development of the module.

Ax-3 will focus on conducting research to understand the effects of long-term spaceflight and microgravity on the human body. This research will have beneficial applications on Earth, such as advancements in disease detection using artificial intelligence.

As Axiom Space continues to contribute to the global scientific community through its private astronaut missions, the company is paving the way for Europe’s involvement in space exploration and fostering collaborations between NASA, ESA, and international partners.

Summary

