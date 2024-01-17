Mars: A Gradual Loss of Water Offers New Insights into Its Habitability

Recent research published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters is shedding new light on the timeline of Mars losing its water. Contrary to previous beliefs that Mars experienced a sudden cataclysmic event leading to the disappearance of surface water, this study suggests that the planet’s water loss was a gradual process that took place over an extended period of time. These findings have significant implications for the potential habitability of Mars.

Alexander Morgan, a research scientist at the Planetary Science Institute and the author of the study, emphasizes the importance of understanding the timescale over which Mars’ valleys, carved by flowing water, formed. Morgan explains that extended periods of stable liquid water would have been more conducive to supporting life during Mars’ early history.

The Perseverance Rover’s exploration of Jezero Crater provides compelling evidence of ancient rivers on Mars. This massive impact crater was once flooded with water, creating a sedimentary basin. Orbital images of Jezero reveal intricate river channels that fed into the crater, further bolstering the case for past surface water on Mars.

By dating impact craters near these river channels, Morgan was able to establish maximum bounds on the era during which these valleys formed. This research provides valuable insights into the intermittent nature of river activity on Mars, with long dry periods punctuated by brief episodes of fluvial activity.

The complexity of Mars’ climate history is becoming increasingly apparent. Previous notions of it being either warm and wet or cold and dry fail to capture the true nature of the planet’s past. Morgan stresses the need to reflect the complex climatic changes Mars likely experienced, just as Earth has undergone significant fluctuations throughout its history.

The gradual erosion of Mars’ landscape by rivers suggests that various factors could have influenced the formation of channels and valleys. One possibility is the presence of large boulders in the riverbeds, impeding further erosion. Another explanation could be infrequent river flow, occurring as little as 0.001% of the time. This pattern aligns with the concept of Milankovitch cycles, which are changes in axial tilt, orbital eccentricity, and precession that affect Earth’s climate. Mars experiences even more pronounced axial tilt variations, potentially leading to substantial climate changes over longer timescales.

These new insights challenge our understanding of Mars’ habitability. The long duration of river erosion raises questions about the conditions necessary to sustain liquid water over extended periods. As our knowledge of Mars continues to expand, so too does our comprehension of its fascinating history and potential for life.

