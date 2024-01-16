US Department of the Interior Launches New Program to Manage Land and Resources

The US Department of the Interior has launched the Landsat 2030 International Partnership Initiative, a new program aimed at improving the sustainable management of land, surface water, and resource use. This initiative will utilize the advanced capabilities of the upcoming Landsat Next Earth observation triple-satellite mission, set to launch in late 2030.

The long-standing partnership between the US Geological Survey (USGS) and NASA continues with the Landsat program. One of the key goals of this collaboration is to harmonize Landsat Earth observation satellite data with European partners, enabling faster access to international datasets. These datasets will be instrumental for farmers, city planners, and decision-makers in addressing the challenges posed by a changing climate.

The Landsat Next mission will mark a significant leap in capability, with three identical satellites providing more frequent coverage of the Earth’s surface below their orbits. This enhanced coverage will be accompanied by an increase in the number of spectral bands, from previous generations, to a total of 26. The spatial resolution of the satellites will range from 10-20 meters for the visible and shortwave infrared (VSWIR) bands, to 60 meters for atmospheric and thermal infrared (TIR) bands.

The Landsat Next satellites will be strategically positioned 120 degrees apart at an orbital altitude of 653 kilometers. This configuration will enable a shorter revisit time, with a single observatory repeat interval of 18 days and a triplet constellation repeat interval of 6 days. The mission design life is set at 5 years.

According to Bruce Cook, the NASA Landsat Next Project Scientist, this mission represents the most significant advancement in Landsat capability since Landsat 4. The new instrument will provide valuable data and imagery to address key issues such as water use, wildfire impacts, coral reef degradation, glacier retreat, and deforestation.

With the launch of the Landsat 2030 International Partnership Initiative and the upcoming Landsat Next mission, the US Department of the Interior is taking proactive steps to ensure the effective management of our planet’s resources and the mitigation of climate change impacts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the Landsat 2030 International Partnership Initiative?

The Landsat 2030 International Partnership Initiative is a program launched by the US Department of the Interior to enhance the sustainable management of land, surface water, and resources through advanced satellite capabilities.

2. What is the purpose of the Landsat Next Earth observation mission?

The Landsat Next mission aims to provide more frequent and comprehensive coverage of the Earth’s surface using three identical satellites. This mission will also introduce new spectral bands to improve the quality and range of data available for analysis.

3. How will the Landsat Next mission contribute to addressing climate change?

The Landsat Next mission will provide crucial data and imagery to make science-based decisions on key climate-related issues such as water use, wildfire impacts, coral reef degradation, glacier retreat, and deforestation. These insights will enable stakeholders to better understand and respond to the impacts of a changing climate.

Sources:

– US Department of the Interior: [www.doi.gov](www.doi.gov)

– US Geological Survey: [www.usgs.gov](www.usgs.gov)

– NASA: [www.nasa.gov](www.nasa.gov)