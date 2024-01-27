Japan’s SMART Lander Achieves Precise Lunar Landing, Faces Power Challenge

Japan’s SMART Lander, a spacecraft developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), recently achieved a remarkable feat by successfully landing on the Moon with unprecedented precision. This accomplishment made Japan the fifth country in history to accomplish such a mission, following the former Soviet Union, the United States, China, and India.

The SMART Lander touched down just 55 meters away from its intended landing site, an impressive achievement considering the complexities and challenges associated with lunar landings. However, shortly after the landing, the spacecraft encountered an unexpected setback. Its orientation was off, preventing the solar power panels from effectively generating electricity as they were not properly facing the Sun.

JAXA hypothesized that one of the two main engines may have lost thrust at an altitude of 50 meters above the lunar surface, leading to the spacecraft’s orientation issue. They anticipate that once the west side of the Moon becomes exposed to sunlight, power generation will be possible. Until then, the SMART Lander remains unable to utilize its full potential due to the power problem.

Despite this challenge, the mission did achieve some significant milestones. Before the power issue arose, the SMART Lander managed to deploy a small robot named SORA-Q. This robotic companion successfully captured an image of the lander tilting on the Moon’s surface, providing valuable data and insights for future missions.

JAXA’s mission to land the SMART Lander precisely on the Moon’s surface marks a significant advancement in lunar exploration. While facing the hurdle of power generation, the agency remains hopeful that sunlight exposure on the west side of the Moon will provide a solution. As scientists continue to analyze the data received from this mission, valuable lessons will be learned for future lunar missions, enabling further exploration and understanding of our celestial neighbor.

In conclusion, Japan’s SMART Lander has achieved an extraordinary feat in landing with unparalleled precision on the Moon. Though facing temporary challenges with power generation, this mission sets the stage for future advancements in lunar exploration and paves the way for the next generation of space exploration.

