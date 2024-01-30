Japan’s SLIM Moon Probe Resumes Mission Despite Initial Setbacks

Japan’s first lunar mission, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), faced initial setbacks after a rough landing and a failure to generate power due to its solar panels being positioned incorrectly. However, after waiting for the sun to rise higher in the lunar sky, the probe is now up and running again.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully established communication with the probe and it has resumed its mission of capturing images of the Moon’s surface and transmitting them back to Earth. The main objective of the mission is to analyze the composition of olivine rocks on the lunar surface, providing valuable insights into the Moon’s origin and evolution.

SLIM’s landing, although not as precise as planned, still managed to land within 55 meters of its target near the Shioli crater, an area covered in volcanic rock. This achievement has made Japan the fifth country in the world to reach the surface of the Moon, joining the ranks of the United States, the Soviet Union, China, and India.

The probe is equipped with a multi-band spectral camera, which allows for detailed analysis of the rocks. In fact, JAXA has already identified six rocks and given them names of dog breeds. The agency even shared a black-and-white photo of the rocky lunar surface, showcasing one of the rocks that they named “Toy Poodle.”

While SLIM is currently back on track and expected to operate for several more Earth days, there is uncertainty regarding its performance during the severely cold lunar nights. Nevertheless, JAXA remains hopeful and is focused on gathering as much data as possible during the mission’s active period.

Overall, despite the initial challenges faced by SLIM, the resumption of its mission signifies an important milestone for Japan’s space program and contributes to our growing understanding of the Moon.

