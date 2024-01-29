Japan’s Moon Lander Recovering from Bumpy Landing, Resumes Operations

Japan’s lunar lander, nicknamed the “moon sniper,” has managed to restore power and resume operations following a slightly turbulent landing on the moon’s surface. The probe, known as Slim (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), experienced an upside-down descent on 20 January, resulting in its solar batteries facing the wrong way and rendering them unable to generate electricity. However, the country’s space agency, Jaxa, successfully established communication with Slim and immediately initiated scientific observations using its multi-band camera.

By precisely landing within a 100-meter range of its intended target, Slim achieved a notable milestone, making Japan the fifth nation in history to accomplish a soft lunar landing, alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, China, and India. The primary objective of Slim’s mission was to explore a specific crater, believed to expose the moon’s mantle—a deep inner layer beneath its crust—on its surface. Despite landing 55 meters away from the target, Slim’s accuracy far surpassed the typical range expected for lunar landings.

Shortly after touchdown, Jaxa made the decision to switch off Slim, preserving its remaining 12% power for a potential resumption of activities when the sun’s angle changed. During the landing, Slim’s detachable probes, including a transmitter and a miniature rover designed to capture and transmit images of the lunar surface, successfully separated from the main spacecraft. This innovative shape-shifting rover, slightly larger than a tennis ball, was co-developed by a company associated with Transformers toys.

Japan’s lunar exploration efforts have not been without challenges. Previous missions, both public and private, faced setbacks and failures. In 2022, the country’s lunar probe, Omotenashi, was unsuccessful during the United States’ Artemis 1 mission. Similarly, a Japanese startup, ispace, encountered communication issues and experienced a “hard landing” during its ambitious venture to become the first private company to reach the moon. Despite these setbacks, Japan’s latest mission with the Slim lander represents a significant step forward in the country’s aspirations for scientific exploration beyond Earth’s boundaries.

FAQ:

1. What is the nickname of Japan’s lunar lander?

Japan’s lunar lander is nicknamed the “moon sniper.”

2. What happened during the landing of the probe?

The probe, known as Slim (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), experienced an upside-down descent, resulting in its solar batteries facing the wrong way and rendering them unable to generate electricity.

3. Has the lander resumed operations?

Yes, the lander has managed to restore power and resume operations following the landing.

4. What was the primary objective of Slim’s mission?

The primary objective of Slim’s mission was to explore a specific crater believed to expose the moon’s mantle on its surface.

5. How accurate was Slim’s landing?

Despite landing 55 meters away from the target, Slim’s accuracy far surpassed the typical range expected for lunar landings.

6. Which countries have achieved a soft lunar landing before Japan?

Japan becomes the fifth nation in history to accomplish a soft lunar landing, alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, China, and India.

7. What did Jaxa switch off shortly after touchdown?

Jaxa made the decision to switch off Slim, preserving its remaining 12% power for a potential resumption of activities when the sun’s angle changed.

8. What detachable probes successfully separated from Slim during landing?

Slim’s detachable probes, including a transmitter and a miniature rover designed to capture and transmit images of the lunar surface, successfully separated from the main spacecraft.

9. What challenges have Japan’s lunar exploration efforts faced in the past?

Previous missions, both public and private, have faced setbacks and failures. In 2022, Japan’s lunar probe, Omotenashi, was unsuccessful during the United States’ Artemis 1 mission. Similarly, a Japanese startup called ispace encountered communication issues and experienced a “hard landing” during its venture to become the first private company to reach the moon.

Definitions:

– Jaxa: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the country’s space agency.

– Soft lunar landing: A landing on the moon’s surface where the spacecraft touches down gently and is able to continue operations.

– Lunar mantle: The deep inner layer beneath the moon’s crust.

– Multi-band camera: A camera capable of capturing images in different wavelengths of light.

– Transformers toys: Toys associated with the Transformers franchise, which features shape-shifting robots.

Related links:

– Jaxa official website

– NASA

– ISRO – Indian Space Research Organization

– China National Space Administration