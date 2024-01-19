Japan’s Mission to Conquer the Moon: A Timeline of Space Exploration

Japan’s ambitious space program is reaching new heights as it aims to become the fifth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon. With the launch of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is determined to prove its technological capabilities in precision landing.

The importance of this mission cannot be overstated. SLIM’s success could pave the way for crucial advancements in lunar exploration, particularly in the search for water and other elements necessary for sustaining life on the moon. This achievement would serve as a significant milestone for Japan and its space program.

To appreciate the significance of SLIM’s upcoming touchdown, it is essential to take a journey through Japan’s space program history. In 1970, Japan’s space age began with the launch of its first satellite, Ohsumi, marking the opening of aerospace engineering after the U.S.-led occupation.

Over the years, Japan has achieved several notable milestones. In 1990, the Hiten probe embarked on a lunar mission, conducting navigational experiments between the Earth and the moon. In 2003, the Hayabusa spacecraft made history by rendezvousing with an asteroid named Itokawa and delivering asteroid samples back to Earth in 2010.

In 2014, JAXA launched Hayabusa2, which successfully landed on the asteroid Ryugu and brought back a sample capsule to Earth in 2020. This mission allowed JAXA to further study planetary defense against celestial objects that may pose a threat to Earth.

However, Japan’s space program has experienced its fair share of setbacks. In 2022, the H3 rocket suffered from engine ignition trouble, causing delays in various missions, including SLIM. Additionally, the Hakuto-R mission, an attempt at the world’s first private-sector lunar landing, ended in a crash due to altitude miscalculation.

Despite these challenges, Japan remains resilient. With the launch of SLIM just weeks after India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, Japan is determined to make its mark on the unexplored lunar south pole. The four-month trajectory to the moon will culminate in a 20-minute touchdown phase that will test Japan’s precision landing capabilities.

As the world eagerly awaits SLIM’s success, Japan’s space program stands on the brink of a remarkable achievement. This mission not only solidifies Japan’s position in space exploration but also opens doors to exciting possibilities for scientific and technological advancements in the future.

