Japanese Mission to Phobos Delayed Until 2026

Japanese space agency JAXA has announced a two-year delay in the launch of the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission, pushing the launch date to 2026. The delay is attributed partly to the issues experienced during the second test of the H3 rocket, which will be used to launch the spacecraft. JAXA expressed the need to evaluate the results of the test and ensure sufficient time for preliminary verification of MMX on the ground before proceeding with the launch.

The H3 rocket, on its inaugural launch in March 2023, failed to reach orbit due to an electrical issue with its second stage engine. JAXA has since scheduled a second launch for the H3 rocket on February 14, carrying a test payload and two small satellites. The revised launch date for MMX is now aligned with the next available window for a Mars mission in 2026.

MMX is a 4,000-kilogram spacecraft equipped with a suite of instruments to study Mars and its two small moons, Phobos and Deimos. One of the key instruments onboard is MEGANE, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer developed in cooperation with NASA. Additionally, MMX carries a small rover developed jointly by the French space agency CNES and German aerospace agency DLR to explore Phobos.

The primary objective of the MMX mission is to land on Phobos and collect samples for return to Earth. Scientists hope to analyze these samples to determine the origin of Phobos and Deimos – whether they were formed through a collision with Mars or are small asteroids captured into orbit around the planet. The revised mission schedule entails the return of the samples to Earth in 2031.

