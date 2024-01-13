Scientists at CU Boulder Joining NASA Mission to Study Interstellar Dust

Scientists and engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder are embarking on an exciting mission to collect and analyze interstellar dust as part of NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission. Their goal is to decode the secrets hidden within these particles that have flown through the Milky Way Galaxy and were once the building blocks of our solar system.

CU Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) has been leading the development of one of the mission’s scientific instruments called the Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX). This instrument, weighing 47 pounds and shaped like a large drum, has been carefully loaded onto a delivery truck and will be transported to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland. There, engineers will begin the installation process onto the IMAP spacecraft.

IDEX is the first IMAP instrument to arrive in Maryland, and over the course of the two-year mission, it will meticulously analyze the composition of hundreds of interstellar dust particles. These particles originate from the vast expanse of space between stars, known as the interstellar medium, and IDEX will also detect thousands of interplanetary dust particles released by comets and asteroids.

Although interstellar grains are spread sparsely, IDEX is expected to collect a few hundred of them during its operation. These tiny specks of interstellar dust contain valuable information about the origins of our solar system, as they were born in supernova explosions and have been altered during their travels through interstellar space. By detecting and analyzing them in space, scientists hope to gain new insights into the universe.

The IMAP mission, led by Princeton University, represents an exciting collaboration of scientists and engineers from various institutions, coming together to unravel the mysteries of our cosmic neighborhood. CU Boulder’s contribution to the mission highlights the university’s dedication to cutting-edge scientific research and exploration.

Summary

FAQ

What is IMAP?

IMAP stands for Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe. It is a NASA mission that aims to explore our solar neighborhood and decode the messages hidden within particles from the sun and beyond.

What is IDEX?

IDEX, or the Interstellar Dust Experiment, is one of the scientific instruments developed by the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at CU Boulder for the IMAP mission. It will detect and analyze the composition of interstellar and interplanetary dust particles.

Why is studying interstellar dust important?

Studying interstellar dust can provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the universe as a whole. These dust particles carry information about their formation in supernova explosions and their journey through interstellar space. They are considered as the closest material we have for understanding the building blocks of our solar system.

Where will IDEX be installed?

IDEX will be installed onto the IMAP spacecraft at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, where engineers will begin the installation process.

How long will the IMAP mission last?

The IMAP mission is expected to have a duration of two years, during which IDEX and other instruments will collect data and explore our solar neighborhood.