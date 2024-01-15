New Picture Captures Distant Galaxy Hosting Supernova Explosion

Summary:

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a new image of galaxy UGC 5189A located in the constellation Leo. The galaxy, approximately 150 million light-years away, was observed by Hubble to study the supernova explosion that occurred in 2010. The explosion, named SN 2010jl, was remarkable for its incredible brightness. The data collected from UGC 5189A and other nearby galaxies hosting supernovae will aid in understanding the conditions and environments that trigger these events.

The New Picture:

Captured by the Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), the new image of UGC 5189A reveals the galaxy in the ultraviolet and optical parts of the spectrum. By using different filters, Hubble was able to sample various wavelengths, resulting in a color image. The picture combines data from three of the latest Hubble studies of UGC 5189A and other relatively nearby galaxies, all of which recently experienced supernova explosions. The term “relatively nearby” in this context refers to galaxies located approximately 100 million light-years away.

Unveiling Supernova Mysteries:

Studying supernovae and their environments provides valuable insights into the conditions required for these explosive events to occur. Even after supernovae fade from sight, examining the aftermath and the impact on the surrounding gas, dust, and stellar remnants can contribute to a deeper understanding. By observing UGC 5189A since 2010, Hubble has been able to gather significant data on the immediate aftermath of the supernova explosion and the galaxy’s evolving environment.

FAQ:

Q: Where is UGC 5189A located?

A: UGC 5189A is found in the constellation of Leo, approximately 150 million light-years away.

Q: What was significant about supernova SN 2010jl?

A: SN 2010jl was remarkable for its astonishing brightness and released over 2.5 billion times more visible energy than the Sun emitted in the same three-year period.

Q: How does studying the environments of supernovae help our understanding?

A: Researching where and how supernovae occur can enhance our knowledge of the conditions necessary for triggering these events and provide insights into their immediate aftermath.

Q: How was the new image of UGC 5189A produced?

A: The image was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) by sampling different wavelengths with various filters, resulting in a color image.

Source: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope