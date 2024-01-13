Axiom-3 Launch: European Astronaut Set to Join International Space Station Crew

Summary:

On January 17, private company Axiom will launch its third mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with an astronaut sponsored by the European Space Agency (ESA). The crew will include ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt, Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı. Gezeravcı will be the first Turkish astronaut to travel to space. The launch will take place from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Coverage of the launch and subsequent events can be watched on NASA TV or through NASA’s streaming service, NASA+.

All-European Commercial Astronaut Mission

In a notable achievement, Axiom-3 marks the first all-European commercial astronaut mission. As part of a deal announced last year, Axiom will carry ESA astronaut Marcus Wandt, who will collaborate with the other crew members during their two-week stay on the ISS. This mission represents an important step in international collaboration and further strengthens the European presence in space exploration.

Launch Details and How to Watch

The Axiom-3 launch is scheduled for 5:11 p.m. ET (2:11 p.m. PT) on January 17. To watch the launch and related coverage, viewers can tune in to NASA TV or access NASA’s streaming service, NASA+. Coverage of the launch will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT) and will showcase the final preparations, liftoff, and orbital insertion. The docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the ISS can be watched on January 19. Coverage will start at 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT), with the docking scheduled for 5:15 a.m. ET (2:15 a.m. PT). Viewers will also witness the opening of the hatch and receive welcome remarks from the crew during the live stream.

FAQ:

Q: Who is participating in the Axiom-3 mission?

A: The crew consists of ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt, Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı.

Q: What makes the Axiom-3 mission significant?

A: This mission is the first all-European commercial astronaut mission, with Gezeravcı becoming the first Turkish astronaut to travel to space.

Q: When and where is the launch taking place?

A: The launch is scheduled for January 17 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Q: How can I watch the Axiom-3 launch and related events?

A: The launch and coverage can be watched on NASA TV or through NASA’s streaming service, NASA+.