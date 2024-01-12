Pluto: A Distant Glow in the Darkness of Space

Pluto, the former outermost planet in our solar system, may be far from us, but it still receives a feeble, yet discernible, amount of sunlight. Even though Pluto has been downgraded to a dwarf planet, its unique characteristics continue to captivate scientists and space enthusiasts.

Located approximately 5.9 billion kilometers away from the Sun, Pluto only receives less than 1 percent of the sunlight that bathes our own planet. To understand the magnitude of this difference, imagine standing on the surface of Pluto. The Sun would appear as a bright star in the sky, outshining all others.

Despite the remote location, the sunlight reaching Pluto is still sufficient for reading, according to NASA officials. At noon on Pluto, the Sun would be about 1,000 times dimmer than it is on Earth. To put it in context, it would still be around 300 times brighter than the full moon, creating an illumination similar to our experience during civil twilight.

The journey of sunlight from the Sun to Pluto takes approximately 5.5 hours, highlighting the vastness of our solar system. When the light finally reaches Pluto, it casts a weak yet perceptible glow over its icy surface. From Pluto’s perspective, the Sun appears only 1/39th the size it does from Earth, a mere fraction of its actual size.

These conditions create an otherworldly environment on Pluto, where the Sun, though dimmer, dominates the sky as a beacon of light amidst the darkness of space. It serves as a reminder of the Sun’s influence, even at the fringes of its reach.

For those who are curious about the experience of Plutonian sunlight without venturing billions of miles away, NASA offers a “Pluto Time” calculator. This tool allows individuals to determine when the lighting on Earth matches that of a noon on Pluto, providing a glimpse into the distant glow that defines this mysterious dwarf planet.

