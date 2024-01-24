Growing Chickpeas on the Moon: A Future Feasibility

Chickpeas have successfully been grown using simulated lunar dust, a significant step toward achieving partial self-sufficiency in lunar bases. This breakthrough paves the way for a potential future in which humans can establish colonies on the Moon and sustain themselves with homegrown food. Though this experiment specifically involved chickpeas, the ability to cultivate other plant species on the Moon could follow suit.

The absence of traditional soil on the Moon poses a challenge to space agriculture. Instead, lunar regolith, a loose dust and rock surface, must serve as the primary medium for growing plants in future colonies. Two agricultural scientists, Jessica Atkin of Texas A&M University and Sara Oliveira Pedro dos Santos, a PhD student at Brown University, have made significant progress in addressing the hurdles associated with lunar regolith.

Their research suggests that the inclusion of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi can capture heavy metals present in lunar soils, preventing plants from absorbing them. In addition to fungi, the scientists utilized vermicompost, a byproduct of worm farming, as a source of nutrients for the chickpea plants. This combination proved effective in sustaining the growth and development of the plant species.

The experiment involved replicating samples of lunar regolith collected during the Apollo missions as closely as possible. Pots containing mixtures of imitation lunar regolith and worm droppings were created, with varying percentages ranging from 25 to 100 percent. Some pots were inoculated with fungi, while others were left to fend for themselves.

Notably, plants that lacked fungal protection began to wither after ten weeks. Even with inoculation, the chickpea plants grown in 100 percent lunar soil only survived an additional two weeks. However, those grown in lunar soils of up to 75 percent fared better, even flowering despite some signs of chlorophyll deficiency. Further research will provide additional data on the ongoing experiment.

The choice of chickpeas for this experiment stems from their high protein and micronutrient content, making them a potentially valuable food source for space colonists. Furthermore, chickpeas have a symbiotic relationship with fungi, providing a space on their roots for fungal growth.

While this breakthrough is promising, there are still further challenges to address. Testing for heavy metal concentrations in the grown chickpeas is necessary to ensure their safety for consumption. Additionally, the long-term process of bioremediation may be required to remove toxins from the lunar soil.

The study also emphasizes that the effects of low gravity and high radiation on plant growth have yet to be fully explored. Although preliminary data from Chang’e 4’s experiment with Earth soil on the lunar surface suggests that lunar gravity might even aid plant growth.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking research brings us closer to the possibility of establishing self-sustaining lunar bases. While the journey ahead is still daunting, growing chickpeas on the Moon represents a significant leap towards achieving a future where humans can survive and thrive outside of our home planet.

Definitions:

– Lunar regolith: The loose dust and rock surface found on the Moon.

– Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi: A type of fungi that form a symbiotic relationship with plants, helping them to absorb nutrients from the soil.

– Vermicompost: A nutrient-rich organic fertilizer produced from the composting of organic waste by earthworms.

– Chlorophyll deficiency: A condition in which there is a lack of chlorophyll, limiting the ability of plants to perform photosynthesis.

