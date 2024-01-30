Get Ready for Five Close Encounters: Earth to Witness Asteroid Flybys

Earth is in for a thrilling week ahead with a series of close encounters set to take place with not one or two, but five asteroids projected to fly by. While the size and proximity of these space rocks may sound alarming, rest assured that they will safely pass by without causing any harm.

Leading the stellar cast is the magnificent Asteroid 2008 OS7, with an impressive diameter of 890 feet (around 0.27 km). This astronomical giant, first discovered by NASA in 2008, will make its closest approach to Earth on Friday, February 2, at a distance of approximately 1.77 million miles. Although this may seem substantial, it’s worth noting that in cosmic terms, this distance is considered quite small.

Accompanying the 2008 OS7 are four other asteroids, each varying in size. On January 28, Asteroid 2024 AU4, measuring about 260 feet wide, safely passed Earth at a distance of 3.92 million miles. Following suit, on January 30, we can expect Asteroid 2007 EG, approximately the size of an airplane at 130 feet (0.04 km), to come slightly closer as it reaches a distance of 3.8 million miles.

As we enter February, two more asteroids will make their appearances. Asteroid 2024 BY, with a size comparable to that of a house, will whizz by at a distance of 1.57 million miles on February 1. Similarly, on the same day, Asteroid 2003 BM4, measuring 120 feet (0.04 km) and akin to the size of an aircraft, will fly by at a distance of 2.06 million miles.

While these close flybys garner attention, it’s important to note that the average distance between Earth and the Moon is approximately 239,000 miles, and the average distance between Earth and the Sun is about 93 million miles. Therefore, despite their size and proximity, these asteroids do not pose a threat to our planet.

Most near-Earth objects (NEOs) do not come close enough to cause concern, but a few, known as potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs), require additional attention. PHAs are asteroids and comets larger than 500 feet that can come within 4.7 million miles of Earth. Among them is Apophis, also known as the ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid, measuring around 370 yards across.

So, get your telescopes ready and enjoy this celestial spectacle as Earth encounters these remarkable asteroids, reminding us of the vastness and wonders of our universe.

Definitions for any key terms or jargon used within the article:

– NEOs: Near-Earth objects refer to asteroids or comets that come near Earth’s orbit.

– PHAs: Potentially hazardous asteroids are asteroids and comets larger than 500 feet that can come within 4.7 million miles of Earth.

