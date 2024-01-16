Alternative Martian Settlement: Going Underground

Summary: In the latest season of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, the alternate space race narrative imagines a future where the USSR cosmonauts, not NASA astronauts, were the first to land on the Moon. Instead of a waning interest in space exploration, the show depicts a continued race towards lunar and Martian settlement. As we contemplate the possibility of humans living on Mars, the concept of a domed environment has been prevalent in both science fiction and realistic depictions. However, recent research suggests that underground or cave settlements may offer greater protection against the harsh Martian conditions.

Life on Mars has long captured the imagination of storytellers, from Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Barsoom novels to Stanley Weinbaum’s “A Martian Odyssey.” Early 20th-century theories believed Mars could possess a thin but breathable atmosphere, laying the groundwork for fictional cities on the planet’s surface. However, as our understanding of Mars improved, it became clear that the planet’s atmosphere was arid, cold, and toxic, making the existence of such cities impossible.

In the middle of the 20th century, sci-fi writers began envisioning domed surface cities on Mars. These protective enclosures would mimic Earth’s atmosphere, allowing humans to live without spacesuits. But recent scientific advancements have highlighted the flaws of this concept. Mars lacks the atmospheric and magnetic protection that shield us from harmful radiation on Earth. Even with smart dome materials, astronauts would still face the cumulative effects of radiation, increasing their vulnerability to cancer. Additionally, large domes are susceptible to air leaks and extreme temperature fluctuations on Mars, as well as the abrasive effects of intense sandstorms.

As a result, underground or cave settlements have emerged as potential solutions. A thick layer of regolith (soil or rock) provides natural protection against radiation, temperature variations, sandstorms, and air leaks. Many researchers now believe that these underground habitats offer superior long-term stability and safety for human settlement on Mars.

While the image of domed surface cities on Mars persists in popular culture, a shift towards underground settlements may become a more practical and feasible approach to colonization. As we continue to explore the mysteries of Mars, the quest for a sustainable and secure human presence will undoubtedly push the boundaries of our imagination and scientific understanding.

