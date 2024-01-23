Exploring Microbes in Space: Protecting Astronauts and Equipment

Crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are never alone – they are accompanied by millions of bacteria and microbes. It might sound unsettling, but the human body actually contains ten times more microbes than human cells. These microscopic organisms exist everywhere on Earth, growing on almost everything around us.

While most of these microbes are harmless or even beneficial to our well-being, the conditions of microgravity can potentially affect their behavior and make some of them more likely to cause disease. Additionally, bacteria and fungi can also impact the functioning of spacecraft systems, such as by corroding metal. Furthermore, these organisms could contaminate other celestial bodies that spacecraft and astronauts come into contact with.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, ongoing investigations on the ISS, such as the ISS Boeing Antimicrobial Coating, aim to develop surface coatings that inhibit the growth of microbes. This innovation could prove beneficial in various environments on Earth, like aircraft cabins, healthcare facilities, and public transportation, where reducing the transmission of diseases through touch is crucial.

One of the first investigations conducted to monitor the presence of microbes on the space station was the Microbial Observatory-1. Through this study, researchers were able to identify and analyze the genomes of various microorganisms, including potential pathogens that could cause diseases. The findings resulted in a comprehensive catalog of bacteria and fungi, which were deposited into the NASA GeneLab system.

Continuing this research, the Microbial Tracking-2 investigation expanded on the previous studies. Its focus was on monitoring the microbial population dynamics on the ISS over an extended period. By studying these dynamics, scientists aim to better understand how microgravity affects the behavior of these organisms and devise methods to control potential threats.

The exploration of microbes in space is necessary for the safety and well-being of astronauts and the preservation of equipment. By gaining further insights into the behavior and impact of these microorganisms, scientists can develop innovative solutions to safeguard crew members and prevent contamination of other celestial bodies. The cutting-edge research being conducted on the ISS paves the way for advancements in both space exploration and various terrestrial environments.

