ESA’s Proba-3 Mission: Unlocking the Secrets of the Sun’s Corona

In a ground-breaking project set to launch later this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) will send the Proba-3 mission into orbit around Earth. This mission involves twin spacecraft called Coronagraph and Occulter, which will work together to create artificial eclipses in space, allowing scientists unparalleled access to study the sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona.

While terrestrial solar eclipses provide us with a fleeting glimpse of the corona, they last only a few minutes and occur infrequently. In contrast, Proba-3’s continuous six-hour eclipses during its 19.5-hour orbit will generate an abundance of high-quality data that researchers can analyze. This extended observation time will enable scientists to delve deeper into understanding how solar storms erupt and how solar wind is generated. Additionally, the mission will offer valuable insights into the sun’s overall energy output.

To achieve these scientific goals, Occulter will position itself between Coronagraph and the sun, blocking just enough sunlight to simulate the effects of a terrestrial eclipse. This will allow Coronagraph’s camera to focus solely on the corona, revealing intricate details of its swirling plasma lines. However, precise alignment between the two spacecraft is crucial for the success of the mission, as any misalignment could obstruct vital light from reaching Coronagraph’s solar panel array.

The Proba-3 mission, partly developed by Redwire Space, recently showcased the nearly completed spacecraft. The close-up view of the hardware emphasized the critical nature of maintaining accurate alignment during the mission. The scientist team is eager to move forward, anticipating the wealth of new data that will revolutionize our understanding of the sun’s corona.

The launch of the Proba-3 mission is currently slated for September, coinciding with the sun’s solar maximum phase—the peak of its 11-year solar cycle. This synchronization will allow researchers to begin making groundbreaking discoveries right from the start.

As scientists gear up for the mission, they will conduct a final test of Coronagraph’s cameras during the total solar eclipse on April 8. This celestial event, visible across parts of North America, will serve as a crucial milestone in preparation for the upcoming launch.

The Proba-3 mission represents a significant leap forward in our ability to study and unravel the mysteries of the sun’s corona. Through artificial eclipses in space, scientists will unlock a wealth of knowledge about our nearest star, enabling us to better understand its profound influence on our planet and the wider solar system.

