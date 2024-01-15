Young Earth-Sized Exoplanet Discovered Orbiting a Sun-Like Star

A team of astronomers, using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), has made an exciting discovery – an Earth-sized planet orbiting a young star called HD 63433. This star, also known as TOI-1726, is a G5V-type star located approximately 73 light-years away in the constellation of Gemini.

The newly-discovered exoplanet, named HD63433d, is the third planet detected in this system. Two neighboring planets, HD63433b and HD63433c, both mini-Neptunes, were reported by astronomers in 2020. However, HD63433d is particularly intriguing due to its close proximity to its parent star.

HD63433d is tidally locked, resulting in a dayside that always faces the star and a permanent dark side. With an orbital period of just 4.2 days, this exoplanet experiences scorching temperatures of around 1,257 degrees Celsius (2,294 degrees Fahrenheit) on its dayside. Its dayside is believed to be similar to “lava worlds” like CoRoT-7b and Kepler-10b.

What makes this discovery even more significant is that HD63433d is the smallest exoplanet confirmed to be younger than 500 million years old. In fact, it is the closest Earth-sized exoplanet discovered around a young star to date. This proximity makes it an appealing target for further observations to gain insights into exoplanet atmospheric mass loss and understand planetary system evolution in the early stages.

The discovery of HD63433d expands our knowledge of exoplanets and contributes to our understanding of planetary system formation and evolution. It also emphasizes the importance of continued exploration and observation to unveil the many mysteries of our vast universe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How was HD63433d discovered?

HD63433d was discovered using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). This satellite detects exoplanets by monitoring the brightness of stars for tiny dimming, indicating the presence of a planet passing in front of the star.

2. How does tidal locking affect HD63433d?

Tidal locking refers to the phenomenon where an object’s rotation period matches its orbital period, causing one side to always face the star. In the case of HD63433d, it means that one side of the exoplanet is in constant daylight, while the other side remains in permanent darkness.

3. Why is HD63433d significant?

HD63433d is significant because it is an Earth-sized exoplanet orbiting a young star. Its close proximity and relatively young age make it an important target for further research to understand the processes of exoplanet formation, atmospheric dynamics, and planetary system evolution.