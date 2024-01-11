Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Continues Journey Towards the Moon

Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander has provided another stunning image from space, this time capturing a glimpse of its home planet. The photograph, shared by Astrobotic on X on Tuesday, showcases one of the lander’s legs and the Pocari Sweet Lunar Dream Time Capsule, a payload from the Japanese company Astroscale containing children’s messages worldwide.

In addition to these exciting details, the image also presents a mysterious sliver in the upper right corner, leaving viewers to wonder if it is Earth or a lens flare. Unfortunately, Astrobotic has not clarified this ambiguity.

Peregrine was launched on January 8, aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket. Although the liftoff was successful, propellant leakage occurred shortly after the lander separated from the upper stage of the rocket. Astrobotic suspects that a stuck valve caused the leak, resulting in a ruptured oxidizer tank. The first selfie sent by Peregrine assisted the mission team in identifying and tracing the issue to the propulsion system.

Despite the setback preventing the planned moon landing on February 23, Peregrine remains on course towards the moon. According to the latest mission update shared by Astrobotic on X, the lander is currently about 192,000 miles (310,000 kilometers) away from Earth, approximately 80% of the distance to the moon. The trajectory involves a “phasing loop” around Earth, leading Peregrine to swing back around our planet before continuing its journey to meet the moon. The lander is expected to reach its destination in approximately 15 days after launch.

Peregrine carries a total of 20 payloads for various customers, including NASA. Through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, NASA has contributed five science instruments to the mission. This effort marks the first successful launch of a CLPS project, with another one scheduled for next month when Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander will be sent towards the moon aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander?

A: Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander aims to deliver payloads and conduct scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

Q: What happened during the launch of Peregrine?

A: After separating from the Vulcan Centaur rocket’s upper stage, Peregrine experienced a propellant leak, possibly caused by a stuck valve and resulting in a ruptured oxidizer tank.

Q: Will Peregrine still attempt a moon landing?

A: No, the propellant leak has prevented Peregrine from making the planned moon landing on February 23.

Q: How far is Peregrine from Earth and the moon?

A: Peregrine is currently about 192,000 miles (310,000 kilometers) away from Earth, approximately 80% of the way to the moon.

Q: What other payloads are onboard the Peregrine moon lander?

A: Peregrine is carrying a total of 20 payloads, including five science instruments from NASA’s CLPS program.