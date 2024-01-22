Distant Galaxies Reveal an Astonishing Variety of Shapes

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early Universe, uncovering not only its mysteries but also revealing the astonishing diversity in the shapes of distant galaxies. Unlike the well-known spiral and elliptical structures seen in nearby galaxies, these distant celestial bodies exhibit flattened oval disk and tube-like shapes.

The team behind the Webb Space Telescope likens the discovery to a lifeguard spotting various objects on a beach. They describe these galaxies as shaped like volleyballs, frisbees, pool noodles, and surfboards. This finding suggests that these unconventional shapes were more prevalent between 600 million and six billion years after the Big Bang, during the early phases of the Universe.

The team analyzed data from Webb’s observations and found that galaxies resembling surfboards and pool noodles were common during this time period. This contrasts starkly with nearby galaxies, which are often well-defined spirals with star-studded arms or smooth ellipticals reminiscent of volleyballs.

It remains unclear whether these uniquely shaped galaxies have retained their form throughout their entire existence or if cosmic conditions have sculpted their shapes over the past 13 billion years. Viraj Pandya, a NASA Hubble Fellow at Columbia University, reveals that roughly 50 to 80% of the galaxies studied appear flattened in two dimensions. He adds that these striking shapes, resembling pool noodles or surfboards, are unexpectedly common in the early Universe but rare in the nearby cosmos.

The team’s investigation focused on vast near-infrared images captured by Webb as part of the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey. By studying these images, scientists are delving deeper into understanding the 3D geometry and formation of high-redshift galaxies.

Haowen Zhang, a PhD candidate at the University of Arizona, speculates that if we could turn back time and observe our own Milky Way galaxy billions of years ago, it might have resembled a surfboard. This hypothesis is supported by Kartheik Iyer, a NASA Hubble Fellow at Columbia University, who explains that early galaxies had far less time to grow and evolve compared to their present-day counterparts.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s remarkable sensitivity and resolution have allowed scientists to peer further back in time than ever before, closer to the origins of the Universe. However, the team acknowledges that there are still many gaps in our knowledge. They require a larger sample size from Webb to refine their understanding of distant galaxies’ properties and locations, along with continued efforts to update their models and incorporate the precise geometries of these celestial objects.

As this research is in its early stages, the team is eager to delve deeper into the data and uncover more about these fascinating trends. Elizabeth McGrath, an associate professor at Colby College, expresses the team’s excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead in their quest to unravel the mysteries of distant galaxies.

Definitions:

– James Webb Space Telescope: A large, space-based observatory set to launch in 2021 that aims to study the early Universe, exoplanets, and other astronomical phenomena.

– Spiral galaxy: A type of galaxy characterized by a rotating disk of stars and a central bulge.

– Elliptical galaxy: A type of galaxy characterized by an ellipsoidal shape and generally lacking any distinct disk or spiral structure.

– High-redshift galaxies: Galaxies with a large redshift, indicating that they are located very far away in the Universe and observed light from them has traveled a long distance.

– Near-infrared: A range of electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than visible light but shorter than microwaves.

