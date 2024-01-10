Summary: The Peregrine mission, an attempt to land a commercial space probe on the moon, has encountered a critical fuel leak that will prevent it from achieving its goal. However, the Australian deep space outpost in Canberra continues to play a vital role in supporting space missions with its communication capabilities. As the United States leads a renewed push towards lunar exploration, the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex ensures continuous coverage and communication between spacecraft and Earth.

As the doomed Peregrine mission faces its ultimate failure, the Australian deep space outpost in Canberra remains an important support system for space missions. Despite the mission’s setback, the outpost continues to ensure uninterrupted communication between spacecraft and Earth.

The Peregrine mission, led by the US-based company Astrobotic, aimed to be the first commercial space probe to successfully land on the moon. Unfortunately, a critical fuel leak following Monday’s liftoff will now prevent the probe from landing as planned on February 23rd.

Astrobotic has adjusted its goals and now aims to bring Peregrine as close to lunar distance as possible, allowing it to gather valuable data for future lunar landing trips. The spacecraft currently has enough fuel to maneuver until Friday, and its batteries are fully charged.

Throughout its remaining mission, Peregrine will maintain communication with Earth through Nasa’s Deep Space Network, which includes the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex. Maintaining constant contact with the spacecraft is crucial, as it ensures that Nasa remains connected and updated on mission advancements.

The Canberra complex is strategically located to provide complete coverage and support for various space missions. With three deep space network stations in California, Madrid, and Canberra, it guarantees continuous communication regardless of Earth’s rotation. This constant connectivity allows Nasa to avoid an eight-hour disconnection each day.

Australia’s involvement in space missions extends beyond the Peregrine mission. The Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex will also track the Vulcan rocket launched by the United Launch Alliance and the SpaceX Falcon 9. Additionally, the Australian Space Agency is part of the Artemis Accords, an international effort to return humans to the moon by 2025.

With the future of lunar exploration shifting towards the private sector, Australia is poised to play a significant role in supporting these missions. Despite the setback faced by Peregrine, the ongoing presence of the Australian deep space outpost in Canberra ensures that space missions will continue to be closely monitored and supported.

