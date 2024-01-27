Boeing and NASA Prepare for Starliner’s First Crewed Flight to the International Space Station

NASA and Boeing are making final preparations for the first crewed flight of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission is a significant milestone under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to enable regular crew rotations to the space station.

Teams have been working diligently to address technical issues identified during the flight certification process. A recent successful drop test validated modifications to Starliner’s parachute system, ensuring it meets crew safety requirements. NASA and Boeing are analyzing the test data and completing system certification.

Boeing has also made important safety improvements by removing potentially flammable materials from the spacecraft. The company removed over 17 pounds of tape that posed a risk in certain environmental conditions. In areas where removal of the tape carried a greater risk, Boeing applied tested remediation techniques to ensure the safety of the Starliner hardware.

To further ensure readiness, mission simulations and hardware preparations are progressing. A recent two-day dress rehearsal allowed NASA and Boeing to practice Starliner’s return to Earth, from undock to landing, in a realistic environment. The teams are also working on integrating Starliner with the Atlas V rocket and completing assembly of the spacecraft.

In the coming months, the focus will be on completing overall Crew Flight Test certification, conducting simulations of operational conditions, fueling the spacecraft, and conducting detailed systems reviews. These steps will culminate in a flight readiness review to verify the readiness of the system and teams before launch.

The Crew Flight Test will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station for a one to two-week stay before returning them to Earth. This mission will serve as a precursor to regular crew rotation flights for Boeing’s Starliner as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

As the launch date approaches, the collaboration between NASA and Boeing demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety and success of this critical mission, bringing us closer to a future of routine human spaceflight to the International Space Station.

Definitions:

CST-100 Starliner: The CST-100 Starliner is a crew spacecraft being developed by Boeing for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. It is designed to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

International Space Station (ISS): The International Space Station is a large spacecraft in low Earth orbit, where astronauts live and conduct scientific research.

Jargon used:

– Flight certification process: The process of certifying a spacecraft for flight, ensuring it meets all safety and operational requirements.

– Crew rotation: The regular exchange of crew members at the International Space Station, ensuring a continuous human presence.

