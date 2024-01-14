Axiom Space to Launch its Third Private Astronaut Mission to the International Space Station

Axiom Space, a Houston-based commercial space company, is set to launch its third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from Florida. This mission is significant as it marks the first time a commercial crew consisting entirely of European astronauts will head to the orbiting laboratory.

Scheduled for Wednesday at 5:11 p.m. ET, SpaceX will launch three Axiom Space private astronauts and Axiom Space Commander Michael López-Alegría to the ISS. The crew will be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in a Crew Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

The Ax-3 mission includes Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force, Alper Gezeravci from Turkey, and Marcus Wandt from the European Space Agency (ESA). Walter Valladei, a colonel in the Italian Air Force, has been training with Axiom Space since 2021 and flew with Virgin Galactic on their first commercial suborbital flight in June 2023. Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot for the Swedish Air Force, will be the second-ever Swedish astronaut to visit the ISS. Alper Gezeravci, a fighter pilot for the Turkish Air Force, will become the first Turkish astronaut to go into space.

During their time in orbit, the crew will conduct 30 experiments in microgravity. These experiments will focus on various research areas of high national importance for each crew member’s respective home country. The topics include biomedical research, sleep, bone health, space weather, and even cooking pasta in space.

Axiom Space has been actively involved in the construction of a private space station and the development of spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis III mission. The company recently unveiled its prototype of the lunar spacesuits for NASA astronauts. Additionally, in May, Axiom Space completed its second mission, carrying four private astronauts to the ISS.

As preparations continue, Axiom Space, NASA, SpaceX, and Space Force officials will conduct a Launch Readiness Review to ensure that all hardware is ready for a successful launch.

