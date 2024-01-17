Astronomers Develop Database of Exoplanets for NASA’s Habitable Worlds Observatory

Astronomical missions require meticulous planning and preparation, often spanning several decades. To ensure their success, scientists must first determine the objectives and target objects for these missions. In the case of NASA’s upcoming Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), researchers from UC Berkeley and UC Riverside have collaborated to create a comprehensive database of exoplanets that could be of great interest for the mission.

The HWO, a space telescope currently in development, aims to investigate 25 exoplanets situated within their respective star’s habitable zones. These regions offer the potential for the existence of extraterrestrial life or biosignatures. In addition to its primary objective, the telescope can also conduct general astronomical observations. However, identifying the suitable exoplanets for analysis is crucial to fulfilling its mission.

In support of this endeavor, the Exoplanet Exploration Program, an initiative by NASA, compiled a list of 164 candidate exoplanets that are considered most accessible for the HWO. The accessibility of these exo-Earths is determined by characteristics such as the parent star’s properties and the planet’s distance from it.

While these characteristics are important, other factors contribute to the habitability of a planet. The newly developed database encompasses a broader set of attributes, including the frequency of flares from the star and the abundance of specific elements within the star itself. This catalog provides valuable information for further analysis and understanding of these exoplanets.

The database contains measurements divided into five categories: stellar element abundance, photometric values, flare rates, variability estimates, and X-ray emissions. The researchers collected extensive data, including 1700 stellar measurements for 14 different elements. However, X-ray emission data was only available for 41 of the 168 stars in the catalog.

To create this database, the team gathered data from publicly available sources, including the Gaia, TESS, and WISE missions. Additionally, the structure of the catalog was modeled based on a similar database called the ExEP Mission Star List (EMSL), designed for other observatories such as LUVOIR and HabEx, which have distinct research goals.

This release of the database is only the first step in the HWO project. The researchers highlighted that subsequent precursor papers will provide further information on the capabilities and objectives of the observatory. The database is freely accessible, allowing interested parties to explore the collected data and potentially contribute to future research endeavors outlined in the paper.

Summary:

Astronomers from UC Berkeley and UC Riverside have developed a comprehensive database of exoplanets for NASA’s upcoming Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO). The database includes measurements of various characteristics, such as stellar element abundance, photometric values, flare rates, variability estimates, and X-ray emissions. While the database serves as a valuable resource for selecting exoplanets, further work is required to define the project and finalize scientific and technical goals for the HWO.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of the Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO)?

A: The primary mission of the HWO is to study exoplanets situated within the habitable zones of their parent stars in search of biosignatures or signs of extraterrestrial life.

Q: How was the database of exoplanets developed?

A: The database was created by researchers who compiled data from various publicly available sources such as the Gaia, TESS, and WISE missions. The structure of the database was based on a similar catalog developed for other observatories.

Q: What information does the database contain?

A: The database includes measurements related to stellar element abundance, photometric values, flare rates, variability estimates, and X-ray emissions for a subset of stars and exoplanets.

Q: How can the database be accessed?

A: The database is freely accessible, enabling interested individuals to explore the collected data and potentially contribute to future research endeavors related to the HWO.

Q: What are the next steps for the HWO project?

A: The release of the database is only the beginning. Further papers will provide additional details on the observatory’s capabilities and objectives, helping to define the project and guide future work.