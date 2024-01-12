Youthful Planetary System Reveals Earth-Sized Planet in Close Orbit

A recent discovery in a star system has unveiled a young terrestrial planet that holds great potential for advancing our understanding of planetary formation and evolution. Astronomers using data from NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) found a small object passing in front of a star similar in size to the Sun. This object turned out to be a scorching hot, Earth-sized exoplanet.

Named HD 63433 d, this newly discovered planet is tidally locked, with one side perpetually facing the star and the other side in complete darkness. It is the smallest confirmed exoplanet younger than 500 million years and the nearest Earth-sized planet found to date. With an age of approximately 400 million years, HD 63433 d orbits the star HD 63433 (also known as TOI 1726) in the HD 63433 planetary system.

The astronomers initially focused their study on this star system to investigate if any additional planets were present. Using TESS data, they meticulously analyzed the transits caused by planets passing in front of their star, successfully filtering out the signals of the two previously known planets. Through their efforts, they were able to identify a subtle dip in starlight occurring every 4.2 days, confirming the existence of a third, smaller planet – HD 63433 d.

Resembling our own Earth in size, with a diameter around 1.1 times that of our planet, HD 63433 d orbits a star comparable to our Sun. However, its close proximity to the star results in an abridged “year” of only 4.2 days and scorching temperatures on its dayside. The planet experiences extreme heat due to its close proximity, reaching temperatures of approximately 2,294 Fahrenheit (1,257 Celsius). Interestingly, this exoplanet’s tidally locked nature means one side is in perpetual daylight while the other remains in eternal darkness. The star in this system is akin to our Sun, classified as a G-type star.

Despite similarities in size and star classification, HD 63433 d stands apart from Earth and our solar system in several aspects. The planet is remarkably young, merely 400 million years old compared to our Earth’s age of 4.5 billion years. The HD 63433 planetary system itself is approximately a tenth the age of our own system.

Additionally, HD 63433 d resides at a proximity far closer to its star than Earth does to the Sun, being eight times nearer than Mercury. Its close orbit results in scorching temperatures that render the possibility of a substantial atmosphere uncertain.

The blazing temperatures on HD 63433 d, akin to lava worlds such as CoRoT-7 b and Kepler-10 b, suggest the planet’s dayside could resemble a “lava hemisphere.”

This remarkable exoplanet, with its youthfulness, close orbit, and diminutive size, presents an enticing prospect for further exploration. Subsequent studies could validate the current research findings and potentially uncover more about the perpetually dark side of the planet and the potential presence of an atmosphere. Overall, the investigation highlights the significance of studying young terrestrial worlds like HD 63433 d in refining and testing prevailing theories on planet formation and evolution.

