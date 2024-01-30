Astronomers Discover Water Vapor on Exoplanet GJ9827d

A recent groundbreaking discovery has astronomers buzzing with excitement. Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, scientists have found water vapor on the exoplanet GJ9827d. This small exoplanet, approximately twice the size of Earth, holds the potential of having a water-rich atmosphere.

Previously, there had been no direct evidence to support the existence of planets with water-rich atmospheres around other stars. However, this recent finding is changing that perspective. Björn Benneke of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at Université de Montréal expressed the significance of this discovery, stating that it is a crucial step towards understanding the prevalence and diversity of rocky planet atmospheres.

Co-principal investigator Laura Kreidberg of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy also emphasized the importance of this discovery. The presence of water on a planet this small is a landmark moment. It brings scientists closer to characterizing truly Earth-like worlds.

However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the composition of GJ9827d’s atmosphere. The astronomers are debating whether the atmosphere is primarily composed of water vapor or if it is a puffy hydrogen-rich atmosphere with a small amount of water measured by the Hubble spectroscopy. NASA’s team is currently considering two possibilities. One is that the planet still retains a water-laced, hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The other possibility is that it resembles Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, which has a higher water content than Earth.

It’s worth noting that GJ9827d is an inhospitable place, matching the scorching temperatures of Venus at 800 degrees Fahrenheit. If the atmosphere were predominantly water vapor, it would be steamy and unsuitable for life. Nevertheless, this discovery opens up new possibilities and fuels the ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of our universe.

The exoplanet GJ9827d was first discovered by NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope in 2017. It orbits a red dwarf star, completing one orbit every 6.2 days. Located in the Pisces constellation, GJ9827 is positioned 97 light-years away from Earth.

As our understanding of exoplanets continues to expand, each new discovery brings us closer to understanding the vastness and diversity of our universe. The presence of water vapor on GJ9827d is a significant milestone that ignites hope for future explorations and deepens our knowledge of the cosmos.

