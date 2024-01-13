Newly Discovered Exoplanet HD 63433 d: A World of Extreme Heat and Lava

Summary: Astronomers using NASA’s TESS have discovered an exoplanet, HD 63433 d, with extreme temperatures and a unique climate. The planet is tidally locked, resulting in one side being covered in lava due to its proximity to its star. The planet is about the size of Earth and completes its orbit in just 4.2 days.

A team of astronomers utilizing NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has made a remarkable discovery. In the vast expanse of space lies a small rocky exoplanet named HD 63433 d, which bears a striking resemblance to Earth in size. However, similarities end there, as this newfound celestial entity is characterized by an extreme climate and a rather unusual phenomenon.

HD 63433 d orbits a star similar to our sun, with comparable size and mass. What sets it apart is its incredibly close proximity to its star, completing one orbit in a mere 4.2 days. Consequently, the planet’s surface experiences sky-high temperatures, with the side facing the star reaching scorching levels of up to 2,294 degrees Fahrenheit (1,257 degrees Celsius). Such extreme heat has likely eradicated any chances of an atmosphere forming, leading to a possible “lava hemisphere” on the dayside facing the star.

Furthermore, the HD 63433 d system stands out for its relative youth, being approximately ten times younger than our own solar system. The exoplanet itself is estimated to be around 400 million years old, while the system also hosts two other planets, HD 63433 b and c. These planets are larger in size and orbit further out, completing their orbits in 7 and 20 days, respectively.

TESS played a pivotal role in the discovery of HD 63433 d utilizing the transit method. As exoplanets are challenging to detect directly due to their dimness, the transit method involves observing the brightness of the host star. Scientists study the frequency and duration of slight brightness dips caused by a planet passing in front of the star. By analyzing these dips, vital information about the exoplanet and its characteristics can be obtained.

While HD 63433 d captivates astronomers with its unique climate and extreme conditions, further research awaits to uncover more secrets about this intriguing exoplanet.

