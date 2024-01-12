Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Continues to Thrive in Space

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is defying expectations as it remains operational in space, surpassing the estimated operational time. Despite encountering a fuel leak shortly after launch, the spacecraft has been functioning for over four days, and there is growing optimism that it could survive even longer in space.

The Pittsburgh-based startup has been providing regular updates on social media since the spacecraft’s launch. Engineers discovered a dire fuel leak in the propellant system, posing a significant challenge. However, Peregrine has displayed remarkable performance, and the estimated operational time has been continuously extended. While Astrobotic initially estimated 36 more hours of propellant, that estimate has now been revised to 52 hours as the leak gradually slows.

Astrobotic has also successfully received critical data from the various scientific payloads on board. This includes payloads from NASA, the German Aerospace Center, and the European Space Agency. The company has ensured power supply to ten of the payloads, while the remaining ten are passive and do not require power or communications from the spacecraft. The operational capability of these payloads in space is currently being analyzed by their respective teams.

Although a soft landing on the moon is no longer possible and the spacecraft’s lifespan will be affected by the leak, the extended operational time is undoubtedly a positive outcome for both Astrobotic and the payload contributors. Despite the challenging circumstances, the mission team has achieved an incredible feat.

