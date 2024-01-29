The Geological Phenomena of Moonquakes and Thrust Faults: Implications for Lunar Exploration

A recent NASA-funded study has shed light on the presence of moonquakes and thrust faults in close proximity to potential landing sites for future lunar missions. These findings carry significant implications for the Artemis III mission, as NASA plans to send astronauts to the lunar South Pole region. Understanding the geological aspects of the Moon, such as moonquakes and faults, becomes crucial for ensuring the safety and stability of permanent outposts on the lunar surface.

The study, which involved advanced modeling techniques, revealed that shallow moonquakes with the potential for strong ground shaking are likely to occur in the lunar south polar region. These moonquakes can result from slip events on existing faults or the creation of new thrust faults. It is essential to consider the global distribution of these young thrust faults, their activity potential, and the possibility of forming new thrust faults due to ongoing lunar contraction when selecting suitable locations for future lunar missions.

Scientists have identified thousands of relatively small, young thrust faults known as scarps on the Moon’s surface. These scarps resemble stair-steps and are formed when the lunar crust breaks under contractional forces, causing one side of the fault to thrust over the other. The Moon’s contraction primarily occurs due to the cooling of its interior and tidal forces exerted by the Earth, leading to a global shrinking effect.

The study also highlighted the association between the formation of thrust faults and shallow-depth moonquakes. Evidence of such seismic activity has been recorded by the Apollo Passive Seismic Network, which utilized seismometers deployed by Apollo astronauts. In fact, the study even models the formation of a young thrust-fault scarp within one of the candidate landing regions for the Artemis III mission.

These thrust faults play a significant role in the creation of lobate scarps, which occur as the lunar crust is pushed together during contraction. The near-surface materials break, forming thrust faults that carry crustal materials up and occasionally over adjacent crustal materials. Slip events on existing faults or the formation of new thrust faults can trigger shallow moonquakes, causing intense seismic shaking even tens of miles away from the scarps.

Furthermore, the study examines the stability of surface slopes in the lunar south polar region and identifies areas prone to regolith landslides triggered by light seismic shaking. To better understand the seismic hazard faced by future lunar missions, it is crucial to gather new seismic data, not only from the South Pole but globally. Upcoming missions like the Farside Seismic Suite aim to expand upon the measurements made during the Apollo era and enhance our understanding of lunar seismic activity.

In conclusion, the presence of moonquakes and thrust faults in potential landing regions for the Artemis III mission presents both challenges and opportunities for lunar exploration. By delving deeper into the geological phenomena of the Moon, scientists and engineers can ensure the safety and success of future human activities on our nearest celestial neighbor.

