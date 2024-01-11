Scientists Receive Pristine Sample From Ancient Asteroid, Advancing Knowledge of Life’s Origins

A remarkable milestone has been reached in the study of the origins of life on Earth as scientists at the University of Winnipeg have received a pristine sample from a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid. The sample was collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex mission during its journey to the asteroid Bennu in 2016.

The OSIRIS-Rex mission aimed to gather an uncontaminated sample of an asteroid in order to unravel its chemical composition and shed light on the potential for life on Earth. After successfully fulfilling this objective, the spacecraft returned to Earth in September 2023, depositing the sample in the vast expanse of the Utah desert. Shortly thereafter, the precious payload made its way to the laboratory in Winnipeg, where it is now in the hands of Professor Ed Cloutis, a geography expert at the University of Winnipeg.

Professor Cloutis, who has been involved in the mission since its early stages, expressed his excitement and satisfaction at being able to examine the ancient asteroid sample after a decade of dedicated work. He stated, “It’s really exciting that the mission worked and all that work that we put into making the mission a success finally paid off. I’m really, really happy about that.”

This groundbreaking development represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of the origins of life in the universe. The pristine sample has the potential to unlock valuable information about the chemical makeup of asteroids and their potential role in the creation of life on Earth.

