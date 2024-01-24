China’s Tiangong Space Station Accelerates Chip Testing to Drive Space Technology Advancements

China’s semiconductor competition is taking a giant leap forward as it harnesses the testing capabilities of the Tiangong space station to evaluate over 100 computer processors simultaneously. This groundbreaking initiative has already surpassed the technological capabilities of current space-grade chips used by other nations. A South China Morning Post report highlighted that China’s newly tested chips outshine Nasa’s outdated RAD750 processor, which is based on 250-nanometre technology.

Designed and manufactured entirely in China, these cutting-edge chips operate on the domestically developed SpaceOS, a system widely utilized in China’s space endeavors. Spearheaded by Liu Hongjin from the China Academy of Space Technology, the project aims to leverage the space station for comprehensive chip testing. This strategic move is seen as pivotal for China’s ambitious space goals and enables discreet testing of numerous new chips during routine supply missions.

By utilizing the Tiangong space station for large-scale orbital testing, China anticipates rapid advancements in space-grade chip technology while reducing research and development costs. Even though detailed information about the manufacturers, designs, and performance parameters of these chips remains undisclosed, the impact is bound to be significant.

China’s self-reliant space station offers unique advantages in conducting sensitive chip testing. Unlike the International Space Station (ISS), Tiangong allows China to avoid the stringent information-sharing policies and prohibitions on military-technology experiments. This freedom enables China to accelerate its development of advanced protection technologies, specifically in countering the vulnerability of chips to cosmic high-energy particles known as “single-event upsets.”

While Nasa has recently focused its efforts on developing faster chips for critical space missions, China aims to compete with private space firms such as SpaceX. Their goal is to strike a delicate balance between adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and ensuring the resilience of densely transistor-packed chips in the cosmic environment.

China’s strategy of extensive space station testing provides a fertile ground for the development of advanced protection technologies and a competitive environment for chip suppliers. Simultaneously, it positions China to meet the growing global demand for high-performance, cost-effective space-grade chips, primarily utilizing mature 28 to 16-nanometre processes.

As China forges ahead in its mission to dominate the semiconductor industry, the Tiangong space station serves as a crucial platform for innovation and advancement in space technology. With each chip test, China inches closer to its ultimate goal of achieving unparalleled superiority in the realm of space-grade chips.

