China and the United States Battle for Space Supremacy

In a historic event, the world’s first private mission to land on the moon, the Peregrine Mission One, recently took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Unfortunately, technical issues such as solar panel malfunctions and a fuel leak hindered the mission’s progress, delaying future plans to send humans into space by at least a year.

Meanwhile, China has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in space exploration. With numerous successful lunar missions, including the exploration of the far side of the moon, China has solidified its position as a leader in space technology. The country also maintains a permanently crewed space station, the Tiangong, in low-Earth orbit, adding to its growing influence in space.

The competition between China and the United States goes beyond Earth and extends into space. Bill Nelson, the head of NASA and a former astronaut and senator, has expressed concerns about China’s intentions to gain a foothold on the moon. He warns of the need for vigilance, drawing parallels between China’s actions in the Spratly Islands and their astropolitical ambitions.

To counter China’s growing influence, the United States has shifted its focus towards countering these ambitions. Lawmakers are recommending funding for programs that would allow the US to station assets at Lagrange points. Lagrange points are stable regions in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies cancel each other out. These points are considered ideal “parking spots” for satellites and telescopes, requiring minimal fuel to maintain a stationary position.

China has already seized the opportunity by positioning its Queqiao relay satellite at the L2 Lagrange point, enabling communication with their lunar probe on the far side of the moon. China plans to establish a lunar base within the next five years and send humans to the moon by 2030.

In response, the US is actively working on the Gateway program as part of the Artemis missions. This program aims to build a small space station that will orbit the moon and provide support for lunar surface missions. Involvement from commercial and international partners, such as SpaceX, demonstrates the United States’ commitment to maintaining a presence in space.

With both Russia and China evolving their military doctrines to extend into space, concerns arise about the militarization of this domain. GPS systems, vital for positioning and navigation, could become potential targets. Establishing a rules-based international order in space, similar to those on Earth, is crucial to ensuring peaceful cooperation. The Artemis Accords, introduced in 2020, aim to facilitate this cooperation. While China is not currently a member, they have invited international partners to collaborate on their lunar missions.

As space becomes increasingly crowded with satellites, collisions and debris pose threats to operations. Global cooperation and responsible management of this “prime real estate” in space are essential for the future of space exploration and technology.

