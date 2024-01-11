Earliest Land-Dwelling Animals Had Lizard-Like Skin, New Study Reveals

A recent discovery by Canadian paleontologists has shed light on the skin of the Earth’s earliest land animals. Fragments of 289-million-year-old skin were found at the Richards Spur site in Oklahoma, and upon closer examination, researchers found that the skin belonged to an amniote, a fully terrestrial animal. The skin fragments revealed tuberculate scales with a pebbled texture, similar to that of crocodile skin. The outermost layer of the skin was made up of scales ending in horn-like tissue formed by hardened keratin.

This discovery is remarkable because it provides insight into the evolution of amniotes, which are the common ancestors of reptiles, birds, and mammals. The presence of this type of skin indicates that these early amniotes had already adapted to a fully terrestrial lifestyle. The researchers believe that these animals lived in a tropical environment with a monsoon-type climate.

The skin fragments also provide evidence that these early amniotes had developed specialized scales to protect themselves from external aggressions. The accumulation of keratin in the epidermis allowed the scales to form a protective barrier against dehydration, rain, and sunlight.

Additionally, traces of fossilized epidermis were found attached to the vertebrae of a small amniote called Captorhinus aguti, suggesting that the discovered skin fragments could belong to this same animal. However, further research is needed to confirm this hypothesis.

This discovery not only enhances our understanding of the early evolution of land-dwelling animals but also highlights the remarkable preservation of soft tissues in the fossil record. It is rare to find skin with its three-dimensional structure intact, and this finding provides valuable insights into the appearance and adaptations of these ancient creatures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is an amniote?

An amniote is a group of four-legged vertebrate animals that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals. They are characterized by having a specialized membrane called the amniotic membrane that surrounds and protects the developing embryos.

Q: What is the significance of this discovery?

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of amniotes and the development of terrestrial adaptations such as specialized skin. It helps us understand how these ancient animals were able to transition from an aquatic to a fully terrestrial lifestyle.

Q: Why is the preservation of skin in the fossil record rare?

Skin, like other soft tissues, deteriorates over time due to various factors such as bacteria, microorganisms, oxygen, and chemical reactions. It is more common to find teeth and bones preserved as they are harder and more resistant to decay. The preservation of skin with its three-dimensional structure intact is exceptionally rare and provides unique information about ancient animals.