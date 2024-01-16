Novel Microbe Discovered in Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vents

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Hokkaido University and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution have discovered a new microbe species in deep-sea hydrothermal vents. These vents, known as hot springs on the ocean floor, support vibrant biological communities despite being far from sunlight.

The researchers focused on a specific vent site called ‘Crab Spa’ on the East Pacific Rise and conducted microbe cultivation studies to understand microbial diversity in these unique environments. They successfully isolated a novel campylobacterial strain and named it Hydrogenimonas cancrithermarum after the site. The findings of their study were published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology.

Campylobacteria, a class of bacteria known for chemolithoautotrophic capabilities, are ecologically important at hydrothermal vents as they contribute to primary production. However, some members of this bacterial group, such as Helicobacter and Campylobacter, are also known human and animal pathogens.

The discovered microbe, Hydrogenimonas cancrithermarum, belongs to the thermophilic genus and is closely related to mesophilic and pathogenic genera within the class Campylobacteria. Interestingly, this study revealed that it represents the first mesophilic and sulfur-oxidizing bacterium in the genus, expanding our understanding of the physiological and metabolic characteristics of Hydrogenimonas.

The unexpected discovery sheds light on the evolutionary transition of Hydrogenimonas from a thermophilic to a mesophilic organism, as well as its shift from an autotrophic to a heterotrophic lifestyle. This newfound species could provide valuable insights into the adaptations of microbes to extreme environments and their potentially important roles in ecological processes.

Further research and investigations into the newly discovered Hydrogenimonas species will likely unlock critical knowledge about the diversity and functioning of deep-sea hydrothermal vent ecosystems, as well as their possible contributions to human health and disease.



Q: What are deep-sea hydrothermal vents?

A: Deep-sea hydrothermal vents are hot springs on the ocean floor where sea water penetrates into the ocean crust, becomes heated, and rises to the seafloor surface carrying dissolved nutrients.

Q: How do microbes survive in deep-sea hydrothermal vents?

A: Microbes in deep-sea hydrothermal vents rely on chemosynthesis, a process similar to photosynthesis in plants, to convert chemicals into energy and sustain their biological communities.

Q: What is the significance of this discovery?

A: This discovery provides valuable insights into the adaptations of microbes to extreme environments and their potential roles in ecological processes. It also expands our understanding of the diversity and functioning of deep-sea hydrothermal vent ecosystems.