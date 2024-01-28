PLD Space Receives €40.5 Million to Propel Miura Rocket Program

Spanish startup PLD Space has secured €40.5 million in funding from Spain’s PERTE funds. The public innovation-support program, primarily backed by European funds, aims to advance groundbreaking projects. This financial boost will drive the development process of PLD Space’s ambitious Miura re-usable rocket program. Besides contributing to technological advancements, this initiative holds strategic importance as it marks Spain’s first complete space rocket development endeavor.

On October 7, 2023, PLD Space achieved a significant milestone when it successfully tested the Miura-1 re-usable rocket. Despite the rocket’s inability to be recovered after its designed descent into the Atlantic Ocean, the mission was considered a triumph due to the excellent performance of most systems. Building upon this accomplishment, PLD Space is now focused on the next stage of its project – the Miura-5. This 30-meter long rocket will have the capability to deploy satellites weighing up to 500 kg into orbit. The projected timeline for commercial availability of the Miura-5 is set for 2026. However, program requirements stipulate that a test unit must be prepared no later than 2025.

Anticipating the launch of the Miura-5, PLD Space plans to conduct a minimum of 30 annual launches from the European space center located in Kourou, French Guiana. Simultaneously, the startup is expanding its operations within Spain. This expansion includes the doubling of its workforce to 300 employees, the inauguration of a new headquarters in Elx in southeastern Spain, and the establishment of a rocket engine test program at Teruel airport in Aragón.

It is important to note that the recently secured funds are not a grant, as PLD Space is obligated to reimburse the government from its revenue during the first ten years of commercial operations. The success in securing this financial backing demonstrates the market’s confidence in PLD Space’s potential.

PLD Space’s triumph in obtaining public support has positioned the company ahead of Barcelona-based Pangea Aerospace, a fellow startup aiming to develop its own space launch vehicle. As PLD Space accelerates its mission to conquer new frontiers in the space industry, the entire world eagerly anticipates the innovative solutions and advancements to be presented by this trailblazing Spanish startup.

