Xulei Wu: Revolutionizing Space Food for Astronauts

In an incredible journey from a food safety scandal in her native China to becoming the Space Food Systems manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Xulei Wu has turned her passion for science and food safety into a career that is literally out of this world.

Early Life and Education

Xulei Wu’s interest in food science was ignited when she witnessed a devastating scandal involving contaminated infant formula in China. This incident fueled her determination to make a positive impact in the field of food safety. Wu pursued a bachelor’s degree in food science and engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and furthered her education at Oregon State University, where she obtained a master’s degree in food science and technology.

Career Path and NASA

Wu’s career took off in the United States when she joined a prominent freeze-dried food company. Here she cultivated her skills in creating shelf-stable meals suitable for outdoor expeditions and emergency situations. It wasn’t long before her expertise caught the attention of NASA, propelling her into the role of Space Food Systems manager at the prestigious Space Food Systems Laboratory. Wu is now responsible for developing meals for astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and for upcoming missions, including the highly anticipated Artemis program that aims to put humans back on the Moon.

Creating Sustenance for Space

Designing food for space comes with unique challenges, particularly the need for meals that can remain fresh and nutritious over extended periods of time. Wu and her team are striving for a three-year shelf life for food destined for the ISS, and an impressive seven-year shelf life for missions to Mars. One of their notable achievements includes the development of a vegetarian salad that meets the nutritional requirements of astronauts while prioritizing sustainability and efficiency. Additionally, Wu’s team is working on expanding crop variety for female astronauts and exploring more food options for them.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Wu urges aspiring food scientists to diligently pursue their interests, embrace unexpected opportunities, and be prepared for whatever comes their way. In fact, it was a fortuitous incident involving a flat tire that led her to discover the opening at NASA’s Space Food Systems Laboratory.

