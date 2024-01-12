New Travel Calculator Offers a Fun and Educational Approach to Interstellar Journeys

In a world where interstellar travel remains a distant dream for most, a new travel calculator has emerged to help people plan their fictional voyages to exoplanets. The Exoplanet Travel Planner Calculator, created by Steven Wooding and Álvaro Díez in collaboration with Omni Calculator, offers enthusiasts, researchers, and the curious a unique tool to hypothetically explore exoplanets outside our solar system.

By inputting their age and selecting one of the seven exoplanets, users can obtain theoretical details about their journey, taking into account the speed of light as the mode of transportation. Although we are nowhere near achieving these speeds, the calculator serves as a fun and engaging way to understand the challenges and logistics associated with interstellar travel.

For instance, a trip to the closest exoplanet, LHS 475 b, would take over seven years at near-light speeds. The calculator provides insights into the amount of food and water required for such a journey. To travel to LHS 475 b, a little over 6,500 kilograms of food and about 603,000 liters of water would be necessary, equivalent to a 20-foot shipping container of food and 2,000 bathtubs of water. The calculator even accounts for recycling water, reducing the required amount to approximately 12,000 liters.

In addition to physical necessities, the calculator reminds users to bring entertainment materials to keep their minds occupied during the long journey. It suggests packing around 320 books, over 2,000 movies, and approximately 218 seasons of TV shows for the trip.

An interesting feature of the calculator is its consideration of time dilation, a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s theory of relativity. As travelers approach the speed of light, time slows down relative to those remaining on Earth. In the example of the trip to LHS 475 b, while the journey takes seven years, 43 years would have passed on Earth. This time dilation effect raises intriguing questions about how space travelers would perceive time and how they would return to a planet that has aged significantly compared to their own experience.

While the Exoplanet Travel Planner Calculator may be a fictional tool, it has significant implications for our understanding of space travel and the challenges that await us beyond our solar system. It also serves as inspiration for science fiction writers, game developers, and filmmakers who can utilize accurate interstellar travel data to create more immersive and realistic narratives.

FAQs

How does the Exoplanet Travel Planner Calculator work?

The calculator allows users to input their age and select an exoplanet. With these parameters, it calculates theoretical details about the journey, including travel time, food, water, and entertainment requirements.

Is the calculator based on real scientific research?

The calculator is a fictional tool designed for entertainment purposes. While it incorporates scientific concepts such as time dilation, it does not provide real-life data for interstellar travel.

What is time dilation?

Time dilation is a relativistic phenomenon where time for a traveler slows down relative to those remaining in a different frame of reference. This effect is predicted by Einstein’s theory of relativity and would have significant implications for space travelers.