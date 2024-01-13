Private Astronaut Mission from Axiom Space Prepares for Launch to International Space Station

Summary:

Next week, the Expedition 70 crew will be focusing on the upcoming private astronaut mission from Axiom Space, slated for launch on January 17. Meanwhile, the residents of the International Space Station (ISS) continue to carry out human research, space botany, and life support maintenance tasks.

The third private astronaut mission from Axiom Space is getting ready for launch next week, as the Expedition 70 crew of the International Space Station (ISS) eagerly anticipates its arrival. Set to launch on January 17, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Dragon Freedom crew spacecraft to the ISS, where it will dock with the Harmony module.

The crew for Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) consists of Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, Pilot Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialists Alper Gezeravci and Marcus Wandt. They will spend two weeks aboard the ISS, conducting research, education, and commercial activities.

Leading up to the launch, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli have been preparing for the arrival of the Dragon spacecraft. They have been reviewing the docking procedures and will be monitoring the vehicle as it approaches the ISS.

In addition to the private astronaut mission, the ISS residents have been busy with various tasks. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara has been collecting blood samples for analysis and conducting cognition tests as part of human research experiments. Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA has been checking wire connections and tending to tomato plants for a plant immunity investigation. Jasmin Moghbeli has been exploring anti-microbial coatings to prevent the spread of microbes on spacecraft.

The upcoming private astronaut mission highlights the growing presence of commercial space travel and the continued efforts of astronauts to conduct research and improve life both on Earth and in space. With each mission, we come one step closer to a future where space exploration is accessible to all.

FAQ:

Q: When is the private astronaut mission from Axiom Space scheduled to launch?

A: The mission is scheduled to launch on January 17 at 5:11 p.m. EST.

Q: How long will the astronauts stay on the International Space Station?

A: The crew of Axiom Mission 3 will spend two weeks aboard the ISS.

Q: What are the astronauts’ responsibilities during their stay on the ISS?

A: The astronauts will conduct research, education, and commercial activities while on the ISS.

Q: What preparations have the astronauts on the ISS been making for the private astronaut mission?

A: NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli have been reviewing docking procedures and will monitor the Dragon spacecraft as it approaches the ISS.

Q: What other tasks have the astronauts on the ISS been working on?

A: The astronauts have been carrying out various tasks related to human research, plant immunity investigations, and antimicrobial research.