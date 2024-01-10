Kids Put Their Trust in Robots, But Only When They’re Accurate

Robots are becoming increasingly present in classrooms and other educational settings. However, a recent study conducted by researchers at Singapore University of Technology and Design suggests that children’s trust in robots is influenced by their accuracy.

The study involved children aged 3-5 who were paired with either accurate or inaccurate humans or robots. The researchers found that both younger and older children trusted accurate humans and robots equally. However, when presented with inaccurate information, younger children were more likely to trust the inaccurate human over the inaccurate robot.

The experiment featured videos of a human and a robot looking at objects and providing correct or incorrect names. After interacting with the video, the children had to rate the person or robot’s ability to identify objects. The results showed that younger children based their trust on the identity of the informant, while older children focused more on the accuracy of the information.

Interestingly, the researchers also discovered that four-year-olds were the transitional age group when children began prioritizing the accuracy of the information rather than the source. At this age, children were equally unlikely to trust inaccurate humans and robots.

The findings highlight the importance of accuracy in building trust between children and robots. While accurate robots were trusted equally to accurate humans, inaccurate robots were less trusted than inaccurate humans, especially among younger children. This suggests that children may still have reservations about the reliability of robot technology.

The researchers note that further research is needed to investigate children’s preconceived opinions of robots, which may influence their trust in them. Nevertheless, the study emphasizes that despite the increased use of AI in education, human teachers are still highly valued and trusted by children.

FAQ

Q: What was the purpose of the study?

The purpose of the study was to examine children’s trust in robots compared to humans when it came to providing accurate information.

Q: Did the study find any age differences in trust?

Yes, the study found that younger children based their trust on the identity of the informant, while older children focused more on the accuracy of the information.

Q: How were the robots and humans presented to the children?

The children watched pre-recorded videos of a human and a robot interacting with objects and providing information about them.

Q: What did the study reveal about children’s trust in inaccurate robots?

The study found that younger children were more likely to trust inaccurate humans over inaccurate robots. However, older children distrusted inaccurate humans and robots equally.

Q: What do the findings suggest about the use of robots in education?

The findings suggest that while accurate robots can be trusted by children, accuracy is crucial in building trust. Human teachers are still highly valued and trusted, indicating that they are not likely to be replaced by robots in education.