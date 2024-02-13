PennWest Campuses Host Regional Science Olympiad Tournaments

PennWest’s Clarion and California campuses have been selected to host regional tournaments for the Pennsylvania Science Olympiad, providing an opportunity for middle and high school students to showcase their scientific knowledge and skills. The tournaments will take place this spring and are expected to attract a total of 650 students.

The Clarion campus, which previously hosted the Northwestern Regional tournament, will welcome participants on Feb. 24. The Northwestern Region includes several counties in Pennsylvania, and the organizers anticipate the attendance of around 250 students from middle and high schools in the region.

Meanwhile, California campus has a long history of hosting the Southwestern Regional tournament and will do so again on March 16. Students from a variety of counties will gather at the California campus, with an estimated 400 participants.

Both campuses were chosen for their excellent facilities and central locations, ensuring easy access for students from neighboring counties. The tournaments not only provide a platform for students to compete but also promote collaboration and teamwork among participants.

Students in grades 6-12 will compete in two divisions: Division B for grades 6-9 and Division C for grades 9-12. The top-performing teams from these tournaments will have the opportunity to advance to the state-level competition.

The importance of student volunteers from PennWest colleges cannot be understated. These dedicated volunteers help administer the events, assist with scoring, and act as guides for competing students, coaches, and families visiting the campuses. The involvement of student clubs, particularly those focused on science or education, has proven instrumental in the success of previous Science Olympiad events.

Science Olympiad tournaments are organized by an international nonprofit organization dedicated to improving science education, fostering student interest in science, and recognizing outstanding achievements in the field. The competitions consist of a series of individual and team events across various scientific disciplines, including biology, earth science, chemistry, engineering, physics, and computers. This balanced approach tests students’ knowledge, concepts, process skills, and scientific applications.

By hosting these regional tournaments, PennWest remains committed to nurturing scientific talent and promoting a passion for science among the younger generation. The events not only foster intellectual growth but also provide students with a platform to showcase their skills and compete with their peers in a supportive environment.

